Recap: Lakers Drop Preseason Opener To Timberwolves

After a long offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers finally found themselves back on the hardwood as they kicked off their six-game preseason slate against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Palm Desert.

Not only was this their first taste of preseason action, but it also marked head coach JJ Redick’s debut on the sidelines. Redick didn’t have his full allotment of players as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat out, but the team did send out the rest of their starters along with Max Christie and Jaxson Hayes.

Although the Lakers showed some real fight and competed on both ends of the floor, they wound up losing to the Timberwolves 124-107.

Redick previously said he wanted the Lakers to shoot more 3-pointers, and the team obliged as four of their first five shots were from distance with Christie nailing the team’s first one. With it being the first game, Los Angeles predictably struggled to score which allowed the Timberwolves to take an early 13-5 lead.

Christie was the best player on the floor for the Lakers as he scored off a couple of strong drives to the rim and played great defense on the other end. Although L.A.’s small-ball lineup was active defensively, it still led to Minnesota taking a 36-23 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Bronny James made his Lakers debut at the top of the second quarter and immediately made an impact by contesting a fastbreak shot, though Minnesota took a 20-point lead shortly thereafter. The Lakers attempted to chip away at the Timberwolves’ lead, and their burst at the end of the period left them trailing 58-49 a halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Minnesota opted to sit their starters while Los Angeles rolled out the same group that began the game. After falling back behind by double digits, the Lakers were able to create some momentum after Reaves forced a turnover followed by a Russell three.

Dalton Knecht was a spark offensively off the bench, converting a transition layup and knocking down a three to get Los Angeles within one possession. The Lakers’ competitive energy was in full effect though some late turnovers left them trailing Minnesota 95-88.

Jalen Hood-Schifino showed his court vision by dishing out a couple of assists to start the fourth, while Knecht continued to impress with a dunk over a defender and later drained a 3-pointer. Despite the young players flashing their respective skillsets, the Timberwolves’ bench retook control with a flurry of buckets and reeled off a 12-0 run.

Ultimately, the deficit was too much for the Lakers to overcome and they would take the loss to open up the preseason.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers will return to the court on Sunday when they take on the Phoenix Suns, once again in Palm Springs.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!