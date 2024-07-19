Recap: Lakers Find Groove In Las Vegas Summer League With Win Over Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court for some more Las Vegas Summer League action on Thursday night, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers were looking to build off their first win of the summer on Wednesday night, and they also welcomed first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht back to the lineup. They were able to do exactly that, hanging on for the 93-89 win.

Maxwell Lewis, Bronny James and Knecht were all aggressive early to give the Lakers a quick 8-2 lead, although Cavaliers 2023 second-round pick Emoni Bates put up eight quick points of his own to settle his team in.

The Lakers’ 2024 draft picks had a nice connection early with James finding Knecht for a pair of triples.

Blake Hinson then came off the bench for L.A. and did what he does by knocking down a 3 of his own to take a 24-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

With the Lakers’ second unit getting sloppy with the ball to begin the second quarter, the Cavaliers were able to get out in transition to take their first lead.

Knecht helped get things going again for the Lakers with a layup and an assist, and then James made a floater of his own. The Lakers went into the halftime locker room trailing 50-46 with James and Knecht combining for 18 points to lead the team in scoring. Colin Castleton also did his part in the first half with eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Knecht scored to begin the third quarter, picking up where he left off in the first half. The Lakers struggled to contain first-round pick Jaylon Tyson, however, as he was getting to the rim with ease to give the Cavaliers their first double digit lead.

Similar to Wednesday night’s game, Blake Hinson got it going offensively in the second half with a triple and a midrange to start a 9-0 run. While it was looking like a strong close to the quarter for L.A., Tyson beat the buzzer with a triple to give his team a 72-68 lead going into the fourth.

Tyson continued his dominance into the fourth, driving the lane for a three-point play. Moses Brown had a nice response for the Lakers though with an and-one as well.

Brown continued to be a force down low and all of a sudden the Lakers came back and tied the game at 77. It was Bronny that then gave the Lakers the lead with a lefty layup.

The Lakers held a slim lead late and were looking to close things out. They turned the ball over though and Bates got a great look at a triple at the buzzer, but he missed it so L.A. closed out the win. The Lakers closed the game on a 9-0 run.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers have one more game to close out the Las Vegas Summer League, taking on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT.

