Recap: Lakers Get Blown Out By Suns For First Emirates NBA Cup Loss

After back-to-back tough losses at home, the Los Angeles Lakers went on the road on Tuesday to take on the Phoenix Suns as a part of Emirates NBA Cup group play.

The Lakers were looking to stay undefeated in group play, while the Suns welcomed both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal back to the lineup, looking to keep their Emirates NBA Cup hopes alive despite having one loss already. This marked the third time these teams have met already this season after splitting the first two. In this one, it was the Suns that came out on top with an easy 127-100 victory.

Durant began the game with a 3-pointer although the Lakers star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James then responded with seven straight points. After Beal got going with a pair of triples though, the game was tied at 13 with both teams playing at a nice pace.

The Suns eventually pulled ahead with a run at the end of the first quarter, taking a 31-25 lead into the second after a Grayson Allen 3-pointer beat the buzzer.

The Lakers’ bench started to get going to begin the second as Dalton Knecht had a dunk and then D’Angelo Russell buried a triple. After back-to-back 3s by Devin Booker and Durant though, the Lakers’ deficit was suddenly eight.

Austin Reaves help the Lakers get back in it almost single-handedly with 10 straight points. He then beat the buzzer with a midrange jumper as the Lakers went into the halftime locker room trailing 62-60.

Reaves picked up where he left off to begin the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer to give L.A. the lead.

That was short-lived though as Booker and Jusuf Nurkic responded with a big run for Phoenix to put them up double digits. The Suns continued pouring it on from there as the Lakers had a scoring drought while also not defending at all. With Phoenix’s lead stretching to 91-74, the Lakers’ hopes of a win were quickly starting to fade.

Once the Lakers did get going offensively a little, the Suns answered right back and led 98-78 at the end of the third.

There was no run to be had for the Lakers in the fourth as Booker and Durant continued pouring it on. With the game being a blowout, the Lakers’ NBA Cup point differential suffered greatly as their odds of advancing to the knockout stage are very slim. The Lakers now have a -16 point differential with one group play game to play.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will now travel to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the second night of the back-to-back on Wednesday before returning home and hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in their final Emirates NBA Cup group play game on Friday.

