Recap: Lakers Hang On For Big Win Over Rockets At Home

After a roller coaster road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home and host the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

This game had big standings implications as the regular season winds down, and the Lakers were able to hang on for a 104-98 victory in what was a defensive battle.

Alperen Sengun started the game with back-to-back buckets inside before Luka Doncic got the Lakers on the board with a three-point play. After a slow start from deep for L.A., Dorian Finney-Smith finally got one to go to give his team their first lead.

Finney-Smith hit another triple, but outside of him, the Lakers stayed ice cold. The Rockets were as well until Tari Eason ended the quarter with a corner triple to give them a 19-16 lead.

Jabari Smith Jr. heated up to begin the second with back-to-back triples, although LeBron James finally got one to go for L.A. in response.

Gabe Vincent provided a spark for the Lakers with three 3s. Doncic also got going offensively, creating open looks for him and his teammates. After he made a free throw to end the half, the Lakers and Rockets went into the locker room tied at 48.

Doncic threw an alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes to begin the second quarter and then James hit a triple, although the Rockets responded with Dillon Brooks scoring five straight points.

Things got a little chippy with Finney-Smith and Steven Adams picking up double technicals. That seemingly gave the Lakers some energy though as Finney-Smith and Vincent continued to knock down big shots to give them an 82-77 lead at the end of the third quarter.

James and Reaves each scored to extend the lead early in the fourth, although the Rockets answered right back with Amen Thompson and Smith triples. Both teams were locked in on both ends of the floor, making for an exciting finish.

Brooks was trying to do a little too much for his team, taking some tough shots to no avail. With the Lakers leading by five, Smith hit a jumper to keep his team close.

The Rockets had the ball trailing by three in the final minute but turned the ball over. After the Lakers did the same, Brooks went to the line but missed the first free throw.

At that point, the Lakers needed to make free throws to close it out. They were forced to burn a timeout after the Rockets trapped Finney-Smith. They eventually got it in to James, and he made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to four.

LeBron then had a huge block on the other end, allowing the Lakers to close it out.

What’s next for the Lakers…

The Lakers’ home stand continues with a back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Before that, they have two off days in a row for the first time in over a month.

