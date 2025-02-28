Recap: Lakers Hang On For Ugly Win Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers went for their fourth straight win on Thursday night, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

After beating the Timberwolves on Opening Night, the Lakers lost to them in the next two meetings. They were looking to even the season series in this one, and they were able to do exactly that with an ugly 111-102 win for their fourth straight victory.

Austin Reaves got the scoring started in this one with a deep triple to beat the shot clock. Luka Doncic was also feeling it early as he had some slick buckets and passes to allow his team to jump out to a lead.

Everything was going right for the Lakers early as LeBron James banked in a 3-pointer and then Doncic completed a three-point play to extend the lead to double digits. The Lakers were also locked in defensively in the first quarter and as a result, took a 33-17 lead into the second.

At the end of the first quarter, Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt picked up double technicals for shoving each other. Meanwhile, the Lakers kept pouring it on to start the second as James, Jordan Goodwin and Rui Hachimura all hit from deep to extend the lead to 23.

Edwards did what he could to cut into the deficit with his scoring and playmaking as they got it down to 11 at the half with the Lakers up 58-47 after a poor close to the second quarter.

Hachimura appeared to tweak his something on a fastbreak early in the third quarter and was forced to go back to the locker room. He was eventually ruled out with a left knee strain.

The Lakers were able to regain the momentum though and then Edwards picked up his second technical foul, being ejected from the game.

Missed free throws were an issue for the Lakers as they were not able to build on their lead. James continued to carry them offensively though and they took an 84-73 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves easily could’ve packed it in and called it a night with Edwards out, but to their credit, their kept fight and cut their deficit to just four at 92-88 after an 11-0 run.

The offensive woes for the Lakers continued as they really struggled from the perimeter and at the free throw line. After not scoring for seemingly two quarters, Doncic gave the Lakers a much-needed three point play and then a circus 3-pointer to give them a little breathing room.

They were able to close it out from there by finally knocking down some free throws, putting the game out of reach in the final minutes.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers return to the court on Friday night when they host the L.A. Clippers in the second night of a back-to-back. They will then host the Clippers again on Sunday.

