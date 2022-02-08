Recap: Lakers Have No Answer For Giannis Antetokounmpo In Blowout Loss To Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers fell at home to the Milwaukee Bucks, 131-116, as their comeback attempt fell short.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo set the tone early for their respective teams by scoring six points apiece, but Malik Monk handed the Lakers a 12-10 lead after knocking down a triple. However, Los Angeles found trouble generating any good looks after their spurt and Milwaukee went on a 14-3 run to take control early.

Anthony Davis finally got involved after converting on an and-one opportunity, but the Lakers had no answer for the Bucks, who had their way in the painted area. Turnovers also became an issue for Los Angeles and some tough jumpers from Khris Middleton put them down 38-24 at the end of one quarter.

James and Talen Horton-Tucker were able to hit a couple of midrange shots early in the second, but Middleton and Grayson Allen picked apart the Laker defense to up their lead to 23. Austin Reaves was a much-needed scoring spark, but L.A.’s inability to get stops prevented them from getting back in the game.

Russell Westbrook shook off his first quarter troubles and scored on consecutive drives to the basket while a Monk 3-pointer gave the team some semblance of momentum. However, Antetokounmpo dominated the closing minutes of the quarter by scoring in a variety of ways which left the Purple and Gold staring at a 78-56 hole at half time.

Much like the first half, the Lakers had their problems on both ends of the floor as the Bucks cruised to a 27-point lead. Los Angeles simply had no answers for Milwaukee’s perfect drive-and-kick actions that went for several wide open shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers began to show some signs of life as they did their best to battle back, trimming the deficit down to 22. James was able to score a few times in the paint, but L.A. went into the fourth trailing 109-85.

James began to try and will the Lakers by asserting himself offensively and Stanley Johnson chipped in to bring things within 20 points. Los Angeles mounted a furious 16-3 run as they finally strung together stops, pulling within 12 points midway through the period.

Milwaukee responded after Bobby Portis nailed another corner three and Jrue Holiday hit a turnaround jumper over Reaves. Despite a last-gasp effort, the Laker comeback fell short and they would take home another disappointing loss.

