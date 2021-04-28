Recap: Lakers’ Lack Off Effort Costs Them In Loss To Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night looking to close their road trip win back-to-back wins after a rough start.

Their effort level was low for most of the night though and the result was a 116-107 win for the Wizards.

The Lakers actually got off to a good start with Anthony Davis getting a couple of quick buckets as he continues to get closer and closer to his being back to his normal self.

Andre Drummond also imposed his will with eight points and four rebounds in the first quarter as it became clear early that the Lakers would have the size advantage.

Unfortunately though, the Wizards have the NBA’s leading scorer in Bradley Beal and went to work early to keep Washington in it. Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison also each had a poster dunk to energize their team.

There wasn’t much defense overall in the first quarter and the Lakers ended it with a slim 35-31 lead.

While the Lakers had the early size advantage, Robin Lopez came off the bench for the Wizards and neutralized that with eight points in the second quarter to give his team the lead. As has been the case a lot lately, the Lakers went on an offensive dry spell, which didn’t help matters.

Kyle Kuzma ended the spell with a three, but for the most part, the Lakers struggled to continue their hot scoring in the first quarter in the second and as a result went into the locker room trailing 61-55.

The Wizards added a third poster dunk early in the third quarter when Rui Hachimura rose up and got one of Davis. On the other end of the floor though, Drummond continued to do work in the paint.

Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double once again this season, nearly had one by the end of the third quarter in this one. He played a big part in the Wizards extending their lead, which got up to 15 after Beal knocked down a three to force a Lakers timeout.

Ben McLemore hit a three to cut the deficit to 13 at the end of three quarters, but other than that, the Lakers’ offensive struggles continued. Not only did they struggle on that end, but defensively they allowed 90 points through three quarters.

The fourth quarter was much of the same as the Lakers weren’t able to put a run together and the Wizards worked their lead up to 19. That was followed by a 14-4 Lakers run, however, to get them back within single digits with five minutes to play.

Davis moving to the center position sparked that run as he was finally able to get going offensively, knocking down a pair of threes in addition to a couple of dunks.

Right when it looked like the Lakers were making it a game though, Westbrook responded with a three of his own and then a three-point play to get the Wizards lead back up to double digits.

Beal then knocked down a dagger 3-point to put it out of reach with three minutes to play.

