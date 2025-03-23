Recap: Lakers Lose To Bulls Despite Returning To Full Strength

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their homestand on Saturday night, hosting the Chicago Bulls in what was the team’s closest look at their full-strength rotation in a while.

After being without almost all of their rotation in their last game, the Lakers got nearly everyone back for this one, and that includes both LeBron James and Rui Hachimura. Rust was clearly a factor though, as was a lack of defense, resulting in a 146-115 loss for the Lakers.

Jaxson Hayes certainly enjoyed having James and Luka Doncic back as they found him for some easy buckets early. James then had a driving layup as the Lakers jumped out to a 12-9 lead. Cobie White was feeling it for the Bulls to start though with 10 quick points to give them their first lead.

Doncic was similarly feeling it as he ripped off 17 quick points with big first quarters becoming the norm for him. White matched him with 16 of his own though to give Chicago a 32-31 lead at the end of the first.

Austin Reaves got going to begin the second quarter with five quick points, although the Lakers’ defense continued to struggle with the Bulls stretching their lead to 10.

Reaves and Doncic tried to keep things close by connecting on a pair of triples each. Doncic wasn’t done there as he caught fire again to close the half, giving him 29 points and cutting the Lakers’ deficit to 65-62.

After a quiet first half by his standards, James had back-to-back buckets inside to start the third quarter. It was otherwise an ugly start to the second half for L.A. though as the defense was still nonexistent and the deficit grew to double digits once again.

Frustration was clearly mounting for the Lakers as they weren’t getting any calls. Doncic picked up a technical and the Bulls continued to pour it on from deep. White couldn’t miss and Matas Buzelis also heated up, resulting in a 104-89 deficit for the Lakers going into the fourth quarter.

If the Lakers were gonna make any sort of run, it would have to come early in the final quarter. The Bulls kept firing away though and L.A. had some costly turnovers as their deficit continued to increase. After back-to-back triples by Chicago off Laker turnovers, they extended their lead to 23 and never looked back in the easy victory.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will now head out on the road for four games, starting with the Orlando Magic on Monday and then the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

