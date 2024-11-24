Recap: Lakers Lose To Nuggets Again After Second Half Avalanche

After a disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic, their first home defeat of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court on Saturday night when they hosted the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers were obviously looking for some revenge after losing to the Nuggets in the playoffs each of the last two years and 11 of their last 12 games overall against Denver. They were unable to do so though as the Nuggets blew them out in the second half to earn an easy 127-102 victory.

It was a back and forth start as Austin Reaves and Jamal Murray each had five early points for their respective teams. Reaves was feeling it early as he hit his second triple to give the Lakers a 16-14 lead.

Both teams were essentially trading baskets for a majority of the first although the Nuggets scored four straight to end the quarter, taking a 31-27 lead into the second.

Russell Westbrook was dropping assists left and right to begin the second quarter, extending the lead to seven. The Lakers responded with a 10-0 run, however, with Dalton Knecht and D’Angelo Russell both making 3s to force a Denver timeout.

That timeout didn’t see to do the trick for the Nuggets as after five straight points by LeBron James to put the Lakers up 46-38, Michael Malone quickly took another one.

Michael Porter Jr. responded out of the second timeout with a triple for Denver. The Nuggets were in the second night of a back-to-back though as appeared to be playing with some tired legs. That allowed the Lakers to get out in transition, building their first double digit lead of the night.

After a strong close to the half by the Nuggets though, the Lakers went into the locker room leading 63-57.

The Nuggets quickly regained the lead with an 8-0 run to begin the second half, forcing a quick timeout by JJ Redick. L.A. continued to play careless with some bad turnovers, allowing Denver to stretch its lead all the way up to 10 at 81-71.

Things continued to get worse from there for the Lakers, who couldn’t make a shot or get any stops. Westbrook got in on the fun for Denver with a putback dunk and their lead ballooned to 94-78 at the end of the third.

Westbrook came out strong in the fourth quarter too, leading a 9-2 Denver run to effectively put the game out of reach. Overall, it was a 50-17 run from the end of the second quarter through early in the fourth, turning a Lakers lead into a blowout loss.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers have a busy Thanksgiving week upcoming as they will hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday as part of Emirates NBA Cup group play. That is the first of a road back-to-back as they will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday before returning home and playing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in another group play game.

L.A. then finishes the week on the road against the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening.

