Recap: Lakers Officially Eliminated After Game 6 Loss Suns
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 3: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 3, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers needed to beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to keep their season alive and unfortunately were unable to, falling 113-100.

Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol were inserted back into the starting lineup, but the Suns got out to a 14-5 lead thanks to Jae Crowder’s hot outside shooting. Davis was clearly laboring out on the floor and eventually left the game after just five minutes as he was struggling to play through his groin injury.

Things got out of hand quickly as Devin Booker caught fire from the outside, draining jumper after jumper and opening up a 17-point Phoenix lead. Booker continued to torch the Lakers from behind the arc and they found themselves looking at a 36-14 hole.

LeBron James tried to force his way to the rim on several occasions but came up empty, while the Suns moved the ball around well to extend their lead to 27. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope injected some desperately-needed life into the team with a quick 8-0 spurt but Booker answered with a mid-range jumper to quell the run.

Los Angeles picked up the intensity midway through the quarter on both ends, with James leading the charge. Things got chippy when Caldwell-Pope was called for a Flagrant 1 on Torrey Craig, and the Lakers would eventually go into the half down 62-41.

Before the third quarter began, Davis was officially ruled out for the remainder of the night. Alex Caruso was also ruled out after suffering a left ankle strain in the first half.

The Laker guards got off to a solid start as Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, and Caldwell-Pope were able to score at the rim. The backcourt’s play got the Staples Center crowd into it but Booker responded with tough midrange jumpers quiet them.

Los Angeles showed signs of life as they played with more energy and pace, with a Matthews 3-pointer cutting Phoenix’s lead to 12. James got ultra-aggressive forcing his way to the rim, and the Lakers went into the final period down 89-76.

Markieff Morris floater briefly cut the deficit to 11, but the Suns were able to answer and push it back to 16. Although L.A. responded and got it back down to 10, Chris Paul took his turn cutting the momentum by knocking down his patented mid-range jumper.

The Purple and Gold made a late-gasp effort to get back into the game as Talen Horton-Tucker and Schroder managed to get shots to go down. However, as was the case the whole night the Suns managed to answer and the Lakers would see their playoff run end earlier than expected.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
JR Smith

Lakers News: Alex Caruso Developing Relationship With JR Smith

The newest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers roster in the Orlando bubble is veteran guard JR Smith. With Avery…
Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Black History Month shirt

Lakers News: Montrezl Harrell & Dennis Schroder Gaining Chemistry On Offense

The Los Angeles Lakers went back to winning days thanks to the 100-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night…
Los Angeles Lakers teammates Danny Green, Dwight Howard, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo celebrate

Danny Green Concerned NBA Shutdown ‘Big Disadvantage’ For Lakers

Before the NBA season got shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Los Angeles Lakers…
Rob Pelinka, Lakers

Rob Pelinka: Lakers’ ‘Strong Team Chemistry’ Key For Dion Waiters, JR Smith

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to depart for Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, which will mark the restart…