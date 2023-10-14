Recap: Lakers Regulars Look Good In Preseason Loss To Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers played at Crypto.com Arena for the first time in the 2023-24 season on Friday night, albeit in a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

After sitting out the last game, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves all returned to the lineup for L.A. and looked great during their minutes. The young guys blew a late lead, however, resulting in a 129-125 loss.

The Lakers got off to a quick start with Reaves and D’Angelo Russell both connecting from deep, although Stephen Curry responded with a 3-pointer of his own to get the Warriors on the board and start a 13-0 run with Andrew Wiggins also getting involved.

Davis and James finally got going offensively to end Golden State’s run as the former drained a corner 3, showing off the new jumper he’s been working on. That started a 13-2 run for the Lakers with Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura and Russell all draining triples.

Even Max Christie and Christian Wood got in on the action from deep of the bench as the Lakers went 9-of-15 from 3 in the first quarter, taking a 37-32 lead into the second.

After deferring for most of the first quarter, James got going in the second with a nice dish to Jaxson Hayes for a dunk and then a triple from the left wing.

The Lakers went with a big lineup to close the first half, punishing the Warriors inside although Golden State’s speed also hindered L.A. on defense. After some free throws by James to close the half, the Lakers went into the locker room 70-63.

James’ night was done at halftime, although the rest of the Lakers and Warriors starters stayed in to begin the third quarter. Prince helped make up for James’ absence with a pair of triples and then a midrange bucket and then Reaves completed a three-point play to put the Lakers up double digits.

After that point both teams took out the rest of their starters and main guys for the rest of the night, and the young Lakers struggled to end the third quarter as the game was tied at 100 going into the fourth.

Both teams closed out the game with the Summer League rosters on the floor, which of course didn’t make for the prettiest basketball. All the young guys competed though, trying to make an impression on their respective coaching staffs. It was a back-and-forth fourth quarter with the Warriors ultimately coming out on top in the final minutes.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!