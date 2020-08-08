Recap: Lakers Shooting, Bench Improves In Loss To Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers received an inspired effort from Quinn Cook, Dwight Howard and their bench as a whole but fell short to the Indiana Pacers, 116-111, extending their losing streak to three games.

The Pacers got off to a hot start by driving to the rim and getting shots in the paint to grab an early 10-4 lead. The Lakers battled back by stringing together a few successful defensive possessions and crashing the offensive glass to go on a 9-0 run.

TJ Warren began to heat up from the field, knocking down shots in the restricted area and from beyond the arc to give Indiana a double-digit lead. The Lakers responded with a mini run at the end of the quarter, but still went into the second down 34-24.

LeBrom James helped the team get back on track by getting to the hoop for several easy layups, while Indiana finally began to cool down from the field. The defense also began to pick up, with Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard patrolling the paint and allowing Los Angeles to get out on the break.

Quinn Cook stepped up and helped L.A. take the lead after knocking down a pair of threes, capping a 22-5 run. The Lakers also were able to turn Indiana over down the stretch and walked into the locker room up 59-54.

The Lakers started cold to begin the third, missing a few open shots that allowed the Pacers top climb back into the game. Davis could not buy a shot from the perimeter, but Victor Oladipo nailed a straightaway three to give Indiana a small lead.

With James off the floor, Indiana looked to push the ball which led to a a couple transition buckets that extended the deficit. Los Angeles did its best to keep pace, but they still went into the fourth down 87-81.

Dwight Howard provided a spark for the Lakers as he battled on the glass to give the team extra opportunities and tied up the game after snaring an offensive rebound for a dunk. However, Malcolm Brogdon answered with a corner three and earned a trip to the line to help give control back to the Pacers.

The bench continued to give the Lakers a lift, making plays on both ends while James finished a tough look at the rim to help force a timeout. That wound up shifting momentum, and the Pacers also benefited from a non-call when Warren shoved Davis and wound up scoring a key basket with less than a minute remaining.

Cook had an open 3-pointer but came up dry and Warren put the game on ice with a long ball of his own.

