Recap: Lakers Shut Down By Stout Raptors Defense In Seeding Game

The Los Angeles Lakers’ second seeding game did not go as well as their first as they lost to the Toronto Raptors, 107-92.

The Lakers came out flat on both ends to start, settling for tough jumpers while the Raptors were able to capitalize on their looks to earn an early 13-0 lead. JaVale McGee managed to convert on a tough shot over Marc Gasol to get Los Angeles their first bucket, but the team continued to struggle from the field.

The purple and gold eventually found their rhythm after stringing together a few stops, igniting the offense in the process and going on a 10-2 run to close the gap. Despite the slow start, Los Angeles recovered nicely to close the quarter and went into the second only down 23-21.

The Laker bench provided great minutes to begin the quarter with Markieff Morris playing solid individual defense and Dion Waiters nailing shots to give them their first lead of the game. Despite Los Angeles’s improved defensive effort, Toronto was able to recapture the lead midway through the after a couple of buckets in the paint.

Los Angeles reclaimed the lead late in the quarter thanks to an Alex Caruso three, but both teams tightened up on defense to cause several turnovers. Although the Lakers missed on a handful of open shots, they still went into the half up 44-41.

The Lakers looked tentative to start the third, passing up open looks from beyond the arc while allowing the Raptors to get into the paint. Much like the first quarter, Frank Vogel opted to go smaller by pulling McGee for Kyle Kuzma to help open the offense but the team still struggled scoring the basketball.

Kyle Lowry gave the Raptors all of the momentum after draining a three over Anthony Davis and immediately following it up by drawing a charge on JR Smith. Caruso provided a much-needed spark by creating plays on both ends while Davis looked to get going by earning trips to the free throw line, but they went into the fourth down 72-70.

James came out aggressive to begin the final period, nailing a pair of threes but OG Anunoby answered with two triples of his own to maintain Toronto’s lead. Both teams battled from that point on, trading baskets and defensive stops with the Raptors holding on to a slim advantage.

The Raptors would then take off, going on a 10-0 run to push ahead midway through the quarter. The Lakers attempted to make a bit of a push down the stretch, but Lowry was simply too much as the Lakers dropped their second seeing game, and 11th overall contest to the Raptors, falling