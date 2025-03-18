Recap: Lakers Sweep Back-To-Back Set With Win Over Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the 2024-25 season as they have multiple back-to-back sets to play.

After snapping their four-game losing streak against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles was back at it hosting the San Antonio Spurs Monday and stacked another victory with a 125-109 win.

The Lakers defense came out a bit slow as the Spurs raced out to a 9-2 lead, but the team rebounded after three consecutive triples gave them an 11-9 advantage. Luka Doncic was brilliant offensively and got into double digits early, but San Antonio kept it a one-possession game midway through the opening period.

Doncic continued to carry the offense by getting to the free throw line and finding players like Christian Koloko for easy lobs. Dalton Knecht aided the effort with a couple of jumpers and an Austin Reaves and-1 allowed the Lakers to take a 32-22 lead into the second.

Jarred Vanderbilt got the crowd excited with a poster dunk and later found a cutting Knecht for an impressive layup. Los Angeles was able to fend off a San Antonio push with a barrage of 3-pointers, including a pair from Dorian Finney-Smith.

Jaxson Hayes took advantage of the smaller Spurs frontcourt by getting to the rim and either drawing fouls or flushing dunks. Doncic’s control of the offense was on full display at the end of the half and they went into the locker room leading 65-51.

Much like the first half, the Lakers were able to generate good looks though their defense allowed some open shots the Spurs converted. Austin Reaves thrilled the crowd with a nice dribble move and jumper to give Los Angeles a 19-point lead and force San Antonio to call timeout.

The Lakers blew the game open by executing their sets and creating wide-open looks from distance. The Spurs responded with a run at the end of the period, but the purple and gold still held a 94-75 lead.

Los Angeles started the fourth slowly on both ends of the floor which allowed San Antonio to go on a 15-0 run that dated back to the third. Fortunately, Reaves drained back-to-back triples to temporarily keep the Spurs at bay.

Things got heated later in the game as Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan got into it, resulting in both players receiving fighting technical fouls and getting ejected. However, it didn’t matter much as the Doncic and Reaves helped close the game out and give L.A. another much-needed win.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers close out the brutal part of their schedule with another back-to-back set against the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!