Recap: Lakers Swept By Pistons In Season Series

After beating the Sacramento Kings in back-to-back games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home and hosted the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Lakers lost to the Pistons on the road earlier in the season so were looking for some revenge, but they were unable to do so as they dropped this one, 120-110, to get swept in the season series.

The Lakers were playing with nice energy early, getting out in transition often. LeBron James was dishing assists left and right, finding Rui Hachimura and Max Christie for some easy buckets and then the King got in on the action himself with a 3-pointer to jump out to a 19-11 lead.

Former Lakers wing Malik Beasley did his part to keep things close as he came off the bench and hit three triples for the Pistons. Simone Fontecchio also hit a pair, including banking one in at the buzzer, and Detroit led 34-32 after closing the first quarter strong.

The Pistons’ physicality was giving the Lakers issues to start the second as they were getting into the paint with ease.

The Lakers had a nice response though as Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis both got going offensively to help them rehain the lead. Again though, Beasley got hot and beat the buzzer to end the half, so the Lakers’ lead was cut to 64-62 going into the locker room.

Davis continued to go to work inside to begin the third quarter and then Christie hit another triple. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons continued hanging around though, even taking the lead back midway through the quarter.

Gabe Vincent, who has been shooting well from deep lately, continued that in this one with a pair of triples. The Pistons beat the buzzer for a third straight quarter though, allowing them to take a 93-92 lead into the fourth.

The Lakers’ carelessness with the ball continued to begin the final quarter, forcing JJ Redick to use a timeout as the deficit went up to six.

Things started to slip away as Davis was called for a technical foul to get the Pistons’ lead to double digits for the first time.

Things like turnovers and missed free throws continued to plague the Lakers as they were not able to match Detroit’s physicality.

James furiously tried to lead his team back with a three-point play and layup to get within three in the final minute. The Lakers had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but James missed to secure the win for Detroit.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will now head back up north for a Christmas Day matchup with the Golden State Warriors, their first game against their division rivals this season.

