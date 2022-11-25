Recap: Lakers Win First Road Game Of Season As LeBron James Returns Against Spurs

If there was a bingo card for the Los Angeles Lakers, the third-quarter woes could have been a free space.

It came around just like Groundhog Day. After going into halftime up 20 points, the Lakers saw their lead evaporate to four to end the third. Its first road win of the season hanging in the balance, L.A.’s once flying offense in the first half became marred by turnovers — 22 for the entire game, tying their season high.

The Lakers halted, but not for long, going on a 13-5 run in the first five minutes of the fourth to regain control en route to a 105-94 victory.

Anthony Davis led L.A. with 25 points and 15 rebounds. LeBron James added 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in his first game since Nov. 9. Lonnie Walker IV had 18 points in his return to San Antonio.

A slow start to the game for San Antonio was long forgotten in the third quarter.

The Spurs’ 34 points in the third comfortably exceeded their point total in the first and second. San Antonio started with four straight baskets but missed six of its next seven. It didn’t last long, however, as the Spurs closed the final eight-and-a-half minutes of the third on a 22-9 run. The Lakers meanwhile went scoreless in the final 3:43 of the third quarter.

They turned around in the fourth, locking in defensively to hold the Spurs to 19 points in the final quarter. The slow offensive third quarter didn’t carry too as L.A. shot 50% in the fourth compared to 35% in the third.

The Lakers came out of the gates strong with a quick 9-2 lead. LeBron scored the first points of the game with a mid-range jumper. However, he showed some rust with 3 early turnovers — six in the first half.

L.A. flexed its muscles behind an active defense that forced seven Spurs turnovers in the first quarter, hurting any level of comfort on offense. San Antonio had just two field goals in the final five minutes of the quarter. During that same span, the Lakers pushed their lead to 12 at the end of one.

After a strong offensive first quarter, the Lakers’ offense did stall a bit in the second. They went without a field goal for almost three minutes midway through the quarter. But the Lakers found their way to end the half, closing with a 20-point lead.

Luckily for them, San Antonio could not find any rhythm offensively early on, never cutting L.A.’s lead to less than four in the first half.

San Antonio shot 36.4% from the field and 13% from deep in the first half. The Spurs had just one field goal in the final five-and-a-half minutes of the half, scoring only five points across that same time span.

The Lakers, on the other hand, shot much better from deep compared to Tuesday’s game. After a Walker 3-pointer late in the second, L.A. already had more threes (6) than they had in the entire game against Phoenix.

L.A. will once again face San Antonio on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!