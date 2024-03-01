Recap: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lead Lakers To Overtime Win Over Wizards

After an incredible comeback victory against the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court on Thursday, hosting the Washington Wizards in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Wizards came in tied for the worst record in the league, but the Lakers still needed to take care of business and were luckily able to do so. It took overtime, however, with L.A. coming out on top 134-131.

D’Angelo Russell got the scoring started with a triple although the Wizards took an early lead from there behind eight points from Deni Avdija. Russell stayed hot with eight points of his own though and then LeBron James had a pair of dunks to cut the Lakers’ deficit to 16-14.

Jordan Poole came off the bench for the Wizards and got hot right away though to put the Wizards up eight before Davis closed the first quarter strong to cut the Lakers’ deficit to 34-31.

With Poole staying hot offensively, the Wizards quickly pushed their lead back to eight to start the second quarter, forcing a Lakers timeout.

The Lakers clearly needed a spark from there, and of course James provided it with some nice finishes around the hoop. Davis also took over from there to tie the game at 60. Spencer Dinwiddie then hit back-to-back triples and the Lakers actually went into the halftime locker room with a slim 70-69 lead.

L.A. came out sluggish to begin the third as Washington scored six straight points before Davis scored from midrange.

With neither team playing much defense, the game stayed close throughout the third. Davis was getting whatever he wanted inside while the Wizards bench kept them in it.

The Lakers were able to gain a little separation at the end of the third with Austin Reaves getting involved offensively. It was still a game going into the fourth though as the L.A. led 99-95.

While Poole was doing what he could to keep the Wizards in it, James and Russell were scoring with ease to begin the final quarter.

About midway through the quarter though things started to unravel as the Lakers were turning the ball over at will and Washington took advantage. With frustration mounting, Darvin Ham picked up a technical and all of a sudden the game was tied at 118.

James responded with a bucket although Kyle Kuzma then hit a triple and then a running hook to give the Wizards a lead.

Reaves and Davis came up big from there with back-to-back buckets to put the Lakers back up one although that was short-lived as Poole made another 3.

When his team needed it most, Reaves scored again to tie it going into the final seconds. The Wizards were able to run the clock all the way down from there, but Poole missed at the buzzer to send it to overtime.

Kuzma put the Wizards up with a 3 early in overtime before James hit one of his own. LeBron then found Davis for a layup to regain the lead. They never looked back from there as Reaves had a bucket and then the Wizards missed, allowing the Lakers to close it out.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers have a tough test coming up on Saturday night when they host the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Going back to last season, the Lakers have lost seven straight to the Nuggets so will be looking to end that skid.

