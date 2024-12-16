Recap: LeBron James Returns & Anthony Davis Dominates To Lead Lakers To Win Over Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home and hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in what has become a nice rivalry over the last few years.

After getting some time off and away from the team, LeBron James returned to action for the Lakers against the Grizzlies. He helped spark a quality performance as L.A. was able to earn a 116-110 victory to improve to 14-12 on the season.

Anthony Davis knocked down back-to-back midrange jumpers to get the Lakers off to a nice start. The time off appeared to do James well as he threw down an emphatic dunk and then followed it up with a big block and putback layup, forcing a Grizzlies timeout with the Lakers up 9-2.

Memphis had a nice response out of the timeout with seven straight, including five from Jaren Jackson Jr., to tie the game. The Lakers then jumped out in front against though after triples from Davis and D’Angelo Russell. After James got in on the action from deep, the Lakers led 30-20 at the end of a really solid quarter for L.A.

After a quiet first quarter, Ja Morant got going with a 3 early in the second, although Dalton Knecht followed it up with a three-point play.

The Lakers continued to grow their lead from there by turning defense into offense as Cam Reddish had a steal and a dunk to extend the lead to 44-29.

Davis has had his way with the Grizzlies in the past and that continued in this one as he was dominant on both ends in the first half. James found Davis for an alley-oop to end the second and the Lakers went into the locker room with a comfortable 64-46 lead.

Davis picked up where he left off to begin the third quarter with a pair of monster dunks. Unfortunately though, he was bumped in the left shoulder and was forced to go back to the locker room to get it looked at.

With Davis out, the Grizzlies went into attack mode and used the free throw line to claw their way back in the game. Meanwhile, the Lakers got careless with the ball and their lead was cut to 86-77 after Luke Kennard buried a triple to beat the third quarter buzzer.

Even though they let go of the rope a little bit, the Lakers did not let it get too far as Austin Reaves had a three-point play and then James connected from deep to get the lead back to double digits before Davis was able to return. Davis then continued his big night with another jumper, and all of a sudden the Lakers were up 100-85.

The game wasn’t over though as the Grizzlies quickly responded with five straight points. Luckily for the Lakers, Jackson, who was Memphis’ best player on the night, then fouled out of the game.

The Grizzlies were able to hang around but never threatened the Lakers that much as L.A. was able to close out the win without any issues.

Davis would finish the night with 40 points and 16 rebounds while James had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in his return.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will get a few days off before heading back on the road for two straight games against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and Saturday of next week.

