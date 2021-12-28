Recap: LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Both Record Triple-Doubles In Lakers’ Win Over Rockets

In a tightly contested game throughout the night, the Los Angeles Lakers came away with the much-needed 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Russell Westbrook kicked things off with a quick drive to the rim and found LeBron James on the wing for a three to give the Lakers the early 5-3 lead. Malik Monk, who entered the starting lineup in place of Wayne Ellington, was able to score five quick points, but the Christian Wood and the Rockets’ outside shooting put them ahead 16-12 early.

James was able to hit another three and earned himself an and-one opportunity, while Carmelo Anthony nailed a pair of triples off the bench to cap off a nice 14-2 run for the Lakers. However, the Rockets bench responded with their own run and the Lakers somehow found themselves trailing 35-34 after one.

Both defenses struggled to begin the second with each team giving up several easy buckets, but it was Houston who would keep the slight edge. The Lakers and Rockets seemingly traded field goals every time down, but James was able to hand the lead back to the Purple and Gold after his third three of the night.

After a vicious Monk dunk, the offenses finally began to cool off though another transition lob to Jalen Green brought Houston within one. Westbrook did what he does best by getting into the painted area to make plays, and Anthony’s hot shooting allowed L.A. to go into the half ahead 67-59.

Avery Bradley had a strong showing at the top of the third, scoring eight points including a pair of threes to keep the Lakers ahead 78-69. James came up with his patented chase-down block, but the Rockets kept fighting and brought the game within three.

Los Angeles’ bench was unable to find much offensive success, while Houston was able to score at the rim and retake the lead. Despite some sloppy play, Westbrook was able to inject some much-needed energy and would help the Lakers take a 97-92 advantage into the fourth.

James came in and helped L.A. take an 11-point lead, but Houston once again answered with a run that brought it back within three. The Rockets were able to tie the game up at 111-111 but Westbrook found James deep in the post for a timely bucket.

The final minutes of the game were tight as the Lakers could not seem to create any separation. However, James was able to get loose a couple of times to the basket and the Purple and Gold would finally end their losing streak.

