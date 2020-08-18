Recap: LeBron James Makes NBA History But Trail Blazers Upset Lakers
Author

Much like during seeding games, the Los Angeles Lakers were plagued by a slow start and subpar shooting, which cost them in a 100-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1. LeBron James registered a 24th career triple-double in the playoffs. He joined Magic Johnson as the only players with a triple-double in their Lakers playoff debut.

The Trail Blazers opened the game with early energy, taking a 7-2 lead. Although the Lakers collectively had voiced confidence in their shooting, Danny Green missed his first three attempts behind the arc and the team failed to knock down any of their eight 3-pointers.

Damian Lillard quietly began to put together another strong showing on offense, and Portland led 36-25 after the first quarter. They maintained that lead but saw it shrink as the Lakers ripped off a 13-1 run.

Anthony Davis struggled from the field but got to the free throw line with plenty of frequency. Dwight Howard also provided L.A. with a boost of energy, fighting through frustration and a bevy of whistles, one of which was a double technical.

The Lakers didn’t take their first lead of the game until a Davis dunk put them ahead 50-49 with 3 minutes left in the first half. Davis scored 11 of the Lakers’ 13 points in the second quarter, but the faced a 57-56 deficit at halftime. Lillard led all players with 23 points.

Portland opened the third quarter with an 11-4 run, which was slowed by Green connecting on his second 3-pointer of the game. It took the Lakers four minutes and while their offense still failed to sustain any momentum, quality defense kept the game close.

Much of that was a testament to Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who alternated turns picking up Lillard the length of the court.

Kuzma’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter tied the game, but it remained ragged on offense for both teams. James turned a jump ball into a transition layup, which was followed by a four-point spurt from Kuzma to create a bit of separation for the Lakers at 84-78.

But true to what was seen from the Trail Blazers throughout the bubble, they shot their way back to a lead. Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for a mini 8-0 run to give Portland a lead with just over 5 minutes remaining.

Davis and James each missed two free throws, though were bailed out when Green came up with a steal and layup to tie the game. Lillard responded with a patented deep 3-pointer, then found Carmelo Anthony for his own shot behind the arc. Portland closed the game on a 19-6 run to seal their upset win.

James became the first player in NBA history with at least 20 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds in a playoff game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Roster For NBA Restart At Walt Disney World Features 17 Players

With a deadline last week for teams to set their rosters for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando…
Kobe Bryant, Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Bruce Lee

Vanessa Bryant Shares Look At Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee’

After being signed to Adidas for his first handful of years in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant…

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Got ‘Emotional’ After Watching Game 7 Of 2010 NBA Finals Against Celtics

Rather than preparing for the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has spurred many to take a walk…
LeBron James, Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis & JaVale McGee Among Lakers To Band Together With Social Media Message Amidst Protests In Response To Death Of George Floyd

The recent death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis has sent shockwaves through the…