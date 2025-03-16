Recap: Luka Doncic & Lakers Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home from an unsuccessful road trip in which they lost all four games while being undermanned.

They looked to snap their four-game losing streak against the Phoenix Suns, who are trying to climb into the Play-In Tournament. Thankfully, reinforcements arrived for L.A. with Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent returning. That was all the Lakers needed to cruise to a 107-96 victory, snapping their losing streak.

With key rotation players back into the fold, the Lakers looked to pounce on a struggling Suns team early. But after jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead, Phoenix responded with a 9-0 run.

But, Hayes’ activity offensively earned him three and-ones, resulting in a quick eight points and putting the Lakers back ahead 15-9.

Then, Doncic made his presence know by drilling three 3-pointers and four free-throws, being the first player in double figures with 13 points. Accompanied by physical perimeter defense from the Lakers on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the lead grew to 28-11.

An early afternoon start can result in a slow start, but not for the Lakers as they looked connected on both sides of the ball resulting in a 31-15 advantage after one.

Despite the Suns threatening with an 8-0 run to begin the second quarter, Doncic and Austin Reaves held them at bay as they went to the locker room with a 54-37 advantage despite a putback dunk at the halftime buzzer by Nick Richards.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, Beal would be ruled out the rest of the game due to a sore hamstring, meaning more offensive responsibilities for Booker and Durant.

The 36-year-old star would up his point total to 19 after shooting 1-for-9 in the first half, cutting the Lakers’ lead to eight early in the third quarter.

Once again, L.A. would respond with timely baskets as Doncic continued to get to the line upping his free throw total to 13. Despite Durant finding more offensive rhythm, Phoenix still found themselves down 12 heading into the final frame.

To begin the fourth, Reaves needed to whether the storm as the Suns would cut it down to nine. Thanks to a much-needed four-point play though, the Lakers responded once again to a run. Doncic has typically loved playing against the Suns and that was again the case in this one as he closed out the victory with ease for L.A. with Dorian Finney-Smith hitting a dagger triple in the final minutes.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers’ packed March schedule continues as they have another back-to-back, this time at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. PT on Monday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!