Recap: Malik Monk & Austin Reaves Shine To Lead Lakers To Comeback Victory Over Nuggets In Season Finale

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets in the season finale on Sunday night in a game that saw both teams missing key players.

Although the Lakers got career-nights from both Austin Reaves and Malik Monk, it looked for a while like it would result in a loss. A miraculous fourth-quarter comeback sent the game into overtime though, where the Lakers took over to earn a 146-139 victory and end the season with a 33-49 record.

Reaves did a little bit of everything coming out of the gates, grabbing boards and finding Talen Horton-Tucker down the end of the floor for a layup. Reaves’ activity on the boards helped create extra shots, but he also showed his playmaking chops with a sweet dime to Wenyen Gabriel for a dunk.

Gabriel was his usual self on both ends, and his activity around the rim helped the Lakers maintain a slim 26-22 advantage. Stanley Johnson and Horton-Tucker used their strength and physicality to bully their way to the rim, allowing Los Angeles to go up 36-33 after one.

Mac McClung made his Lakers debut and immediately contributed with a steal that led to a Malik Monk lob in transition. Wayne Ellington appeared shaken up after taking a shove in the back from Facundo Campazzo, but fortunately was able to remain in the game and knock down a pair of free throws to keep L.A. up one.

The Nuggets briefly took the lead after a pair of DeMarcus Cousins free throws, but Monk answered with a three to put the Lakers back up 59-57. Reaves hit Monk for a highlight-reel lob out of a time out, and even after following it up with a 3-pointer, the two teams found themselves tied 69-69 at halftime.

Horton-Tucker was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a sprained left ankle.

Ellington got the start in place of Horton-Tucker in the second half, but the Nuggets forced the Lakers into a quick timeout after going on a 12-5 run. Monk threw down another impressive dunk, but still trailed 85-78 as they struggled to get stops.

The game began to slip away a bit from the Purple and Gold as they gave up another four-point play, putting them down 13. Mason Jones finally got on the board with drives to the rim, but Los Angeles went into the final period down 108-95.

Monk kicked the fourth off with yet another high-flying dunk, and a 3-pointer narrowed the Nugget lead down to 11. Monk continued to pour it on, nailing another two triples to force a Denver timeout.

Reaves recorded his first career triple-double after finding Monk for a three, while the latter kept firing from the field.

Despite the game being meaningless, the Lakers led by Reaves fought until the very end. Reaves hit a big three with 16 seconds left, and then after a steal, he went coast-to-coast for a game-tying layup to send it to overtime.

The Lakers, led by Reaves, then took the game over in overtime to complete the comeback victory.

Reaves finished his career night with a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assists triple-double while Monk set a new career-high with 41 points.

