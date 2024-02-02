Recap: Shorthanded Lakers Put Forth Best Effort Of Season To Beat Celtics On Road

After getting blown out in back-to-back games, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to get back on track on Thursday night when they took on the rival Boston Celtics.

Facing one of the best teams in the NBA that has only lost two home games on the season is challenging enough, but the Lakers did so without their two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who both missed the game due to injury. Despite everything going against them though, the Lakers put forth their best effort of the season to earn a 114-105 victory.

Jaylen Brown got off to a hot start for the Celtics with six early points although the Lakers also had solid energy to start the game. After Austin Reaves connected from deep and Jarred Vanderbilt made a dunk, the Lakers lead 11-10.

After a Celtics timeout, the Lakers continued their run with five straight points before Jayson Tatum ended the Celtics drought with a triple.

L.A.’s energy continued though as they were creating turnovers and attacking the offensive glass, extending their lead to nine. Sam Hauser got hot for the Celtics to end the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, and then Jrue Holiday beat the buzzer to cut the Lakers’ lead to 28-25.

The Celtics continued their run into the second quarter, regaining the lead although the Lakers then responded with an 8-0 run with Christian Wood and D’Angelo Russell both connecting from deep.

Although Tatum eventually going going from deep, the Lakers continued pouring it on as Reaves and Russell stayed hot while Max Christie hit a couple. Vanderbilt also got in on the action as he was everywhere on both ends of the floor to give the Lakers a 60-46 lead at the half.

Vanderbilt appeared to hurt his leg on a non-contact play at the end of the second quarter, however. He was not able to start the third quarter and was ruled out for the night with Rui Hachimura taking his place.

The Lakers’ strong play continued into the third quarter with Reaves hitting another 3 and Jaxson Hayes doing some work inside.

Boston eventually responded with a 17-7 run, however, cutting their deficit back to single digits. Russell helped settle the Lakers back in with a couple of nice dimes. After Christie beat the buzzer, the Lakers took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter at 88-78.

While the Celtics scored four straight points to begin the fourth, Hachimura responded with five straight of his own to force another Boston timeout.

At that point, the Lakers were just trying to hang on for dear life as the Celtics started to chip away going into the final few minutes. Unsung heroes like Hayes and Hachimura continued to make big shots for the Lakers though.

Russell then put the icing on the cake with a big triple late, securing a much-needed win for the Lakers.

Up next for the Lakers

Despite the win, things don’t get any easier for the Lakers from here as they continue their road trip on Saturday night against the New York Knicks, who are one of the hottest teams in the league.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!