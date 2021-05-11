Recap: Talen Horton-Tucker Hits Go-Ahead 3-Pointer To Help Lakers Outlast Knicks In Overtime

In what was a defensive battle between two tough teams, the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the New York Knicks, 101-99, in overtime thanks to a game-winning three by Talen Horton-Tucker.

Scoring was scarce at the beginning of the night as both teams protected the paint well, but Wesley Matthews was able to knock down a three to kick off the Lakers scoring. Despite Julius Randle scoring a quick six points, Los Angeles took a 9-6 lead after an Andre Drummond and-one and a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 3-pointer.

The Knicks were able to briefly retake a 13-12 lead after a Derrick Rose floater, but Anthony Davis responded with one of his own. The offenses for both teams picked up toward the end of the quarter but the Lakers found themselves trailing 25-24 after one.

Los Angeles’ bench got off to a good start atop the second as Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma knocked down shots to put the team ahead. The Knicks were able to tie the game at 37 for a moment before Kuzma broke the stalemate with a corner 3.

Kuzma continued his hot shooting from the field, converting an and-one opportunity off a drive to the rim and nailing another from deep to extend the Laker lead. However, the Knicks reeled off a run down the stretch which put Los Angeles down 56-55 at the half.

Alex Caruso, who has been dealing with a foot issue over the last week, was ruled out for the remainder of the game midway through the second quarter after experiencing right foot soreness.

The Davis-Drummond tandem carried the Laker offense to begin the third as they scored the team’s first 10 points of the period. However, the game quickly became a slog as the squads had issues trying to score in the half court.

Drummmond asserted himself on both ends, getting loose for a dunk underneath and coming up with a huge block on Nerlens Noel while Kuzma picked up where he left off in the first half. However, another scoring drought allowed the Knicks to take control and the Lakers went into the fourth staring at a 76-73 deficit.

L.A.’s offensive woes persisted to begin the fourth as the team could not get anything to go despite a few open looks. The Knicks opened up a 10-point lead, though Kuzma and Ben McLemore were able to quickly cut it in half.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Lakers managed to tie the game up at 89-89 late into the fourth. Caldwell-Pope missed a corner 3 to take the lead in the final seconds, but Matthews came up with the offensive rebound and tip to force overtime.

Horton-Tucker hit a corner 3-pointer to start overtime, and later found Davis on the roll to give the Lakers a three-point lead. Horton-Tucker later hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Los Angeles would take home the hard-earned win.

