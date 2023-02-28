Recap: Turnover-Prone Lakers Fall To Grizzlies On First Night Of Back-To-Back
Anthony Davis, Lakers
Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) walks toward the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Without LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-109.

Troy Brown Jr. was able to get the Lakers on the board with a tough baseline jumper, but they fell behind early after a Dillon Brooks 3-pointer. The defense for both teams was stifling as they forced the other into several misses, but Anthony Davis gave Los Angeles their first lead after knocking down a pair of free throws.

The lids slowly started to come off the baskets as each squad was able to see some shots go down which led to them trading the lead. However, Memphis’ second unit was able to gain some steam which put Los Angeles down 26-22 at the end of the first.

The Laker bench stepped up to begin the second quarter as Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Wenyen Gabriel and Lonnie Walker all played with great energy. Walker in particular took over the scoring as he dropped a quick eight points to hand L.A. a 37-34 lead.

Davis cranked up the defensive intensity for the Lakers midway through the period as he and the team were able to force 11 consecutive misses from the Grizzlies. Although Los Angeles started to get sloppy with the basketball, Reaves was able to stay perfect from distance with a couple of triples and allowed them to go into halftime leading 49-46.

The Lakers got off to a solid start offensively in the third quarter but the Grizzlies regained the lead because of Ja Morant’s aggressiveness in getting to the rim. It became a back-and-forth affair shortly after, though Dennis Schroder put L.A. up 65-63 after knocking down one from deep.

Morant continued to torch L.A.’s defense with his speed and athleticism, but they were able to respond each time to keep them within striking distance. The Lakers had no answers for Morant who scored 28 points in the quarter and as a result, they went into the fourth down 93-84.

Los Angeles’ defense was non-existent to begin the final period as they allowed Memphis to push their lead to double digits. Walker did his best to keep the Lakers’ hopes alive after burying another 3-pointer, but they still found themselves trailing 110-100.

The purple and gold showed some resiliency as they chipped away at the lead thanks to an 11-2 run keyed by their defense. Unfortunately, turnovers killed the momentum they built up and they would have to live with a self-inflicted loss.

You May Also Like

Lakers

Lakers Make Juneteenth A Recognized Holiday For Staff; Sending iPads To Various Organizations

In the wake of protests surrounding racial injustices in the United States, the Los Angeles Lakers and many other…
Alex Caruso, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Andre Drummond, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Rumors: Optimism Remains That Andre Drummond Will Sign If Bought Out

After the expiration of Damian Jones’ 10-day contract, the Los Angeles Lakers will once again have two open…
LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Downgraded From Probable To Questionable For Game Against Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James’ status for Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs has been…

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Calls Patrick Beverley’s Three-Game Suspension ‘Unfortunate’

It was the shot heard around the NBA this past Tuesday, and it didn’t result in points for the Los Angeles Lakers…