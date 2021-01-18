Recap: Warriors Come Back To Snap Lakers’ 5-Game Winning Streak

The Los Angeles Lakers led by as many as 19 points but failed to put the Golden State Warriors away like they had with other inferior opponents and suffered a 115-113 loss that snapped a five-game winning streak.

Dennis Schroder was able to kick things off for the Lakers, getting into the paint easily for layups that put them up 10-2 early. Schroder was especially aggressive anytime a big man was switched onto him, dusting them on drives to the rim and draining a late 3 over James Wiseman.

Offensively, Los Angeles was able to get nearly any kind of look they wanted and Anthony Davis was a large part of that as he racked up six early assists. The Warriors closed the quarter on a 7-0 spurt, but the Lakers still went into the second with a 34-22 lead.

Kelly Oubre and the Golden State bench built off their momentum from the final minutes of the first quarter, moving the ball much better and cutting the L.A. lead to single digits. Davis re-entered the game and was able to settle the team, coming up with a block and nice find to Alex Caruso for a corner 3.

Schroder also came back in and provided an instant jolt, drawing an offensive foul and a steal that pushed the team lead back to 11. LeBron James finally got going in the closing minutes on both ends, and the purple and gold walked into the half up 64-48.

Andrew Wiggins was hot from beyond the arc to start the third as he nailed three consecutive triples to pull the Warriors within striking distance. Things continued to go against Los Angeles due to turnovers which allowed Golden State to go on a 17-2 run that made it a two-point game.

The Lakers looked they were going to retake control of the game after a quick 7-0 run, but the Warriors were able to immediately respond with a 7-0 run of their own. Kyle Kuzma keyed a 9-0 run with a pair of threes, and L.A. went into the fourth leading 92-81.

The Laker bench did well to carry the scoring burden, but the Warriors remained hot shooting from distance. Los Angeles eventually picked things up defensively, earning a few stops to maintain the advantage.

Golden State took the lead late after a few lapses on both from Los Angeles. James had an open look at a deep 3-pointer for a game-winner but drew iron at the buzzer.

