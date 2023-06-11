Reliving the Top 5 Iconic Playoff Moments in Los Angeles Lakers History

The Los Angeles Lakers, with a history of over seven decades, have been home to some of basketball’s greatest talents. Through the years, the Lakers have produced many exhilarating playoff moments that have forever cemented their place in the annals of basketball history. Here we and the team at Online Pokies for Real Money look back at five iconic moments that have become integral chapters in the Lakers’ storied legacy.

Magic Johnson’s Junior Sky Hook

The 1987 NBA Finals, where the Lakers faced off against their eternal rivals, the Boston Celtics. With mere seconds remaining, Magic Johnson received the ball. He dodged the Celtics’ defense with his typical flair, soaring a “junior” sky hook. The ball gracefully sailed over the Celtics and swished through the net, making the score 107-106 in favor of the Lakers. This shot gave the Lakers a crucial 3-1 series lead, showcasing Magic’s unparalleled poise under pressure.

Robert Horry’s Buzzer-Beater

In 2002, the Lakers, defending champions then, were embroiled in an intense series with the Sacramento Kings. With the series tied at 2-2, the Lakers were behind by two points in the dying moments of Game 4. Following a missed shot by Kobe Bryant and an unsuccessful tip-in by Shaquille O’Neal, the ball reached Robert Horry. Without a second thought, Horry launched an immaculate three-pointer that secured a 100-99 victory. His buzzer-beater won the game and dramatically shifted the series’ momentum.

The Kobe-Shaq Alley-Oop

An unforgettable alley-oop stands out during Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2000. The Lakers seemed on the verge of defeat when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal engineered one of the most iconic plays in basketball. With impeccable timing, Kobe tossed an underhand pass to Shaq, who slammed it home. This awe-inspiring play turned the tide, securing an 89-84 victory and marking the dawn of the Lakers’ dominance in the early 2000s.

Derek Fisher’s 0.4-Second Miracle

Game 5 of the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals at the SBC Center in San Antonio. The Lakers trailed by one, with the series tied and only 0.4 seconds on the clock. In a moment that defied belief, Gary Payton inbounded the ball to Derek Fisher, who, with utmost precision, turned and shot in one seamless motion. The ball swished through as the buzzer sounded, granting the Lakers a 74-73 victory. This shot epitomized the Lakers’ never-say-die spirit and belief in the impossible.

Kobe Bryant’s Tenacious Performance

We conclude with a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s indomitable spirit during the 2010 NBA Finals against the Celtics. Though struggling with his shot in Game 7, Kobe’s sheer determination saw him collect 15 rebounds and score 23 points. His relentless effort culminated in an 83-79 victory, earning him his fifth championship ring. This game was a testament to Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality,’ as his unwavering resolve and commitment to the team’s success triumphed.

These iconic moments represent just a snapshot of the Los Angeles Lakers’ illustrious history. From Magic’s sky hook to Kobe’s tenacity, the Lakers have consistently captivated basketball fans with unforgettable performances that resonate through generations. The Lakers’ legacy is not just about championships; it’s about moments that have defined the heart and soul of basketball.