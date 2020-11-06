Report: NBA, NBPA Discussing Minimum Annual Salary Cap Growth For Rest Of CBA

The world is in unprecedented times due to the pandemic that continues to have an adverse impact all throughout. The NBA and NBPA were able to negotiate a way to finish the 2020 season, but with the 2021 season now looking to start soon, a multitude of other things must be figured out.

As is usually the case, money is at the top of the list. The salary cap is a percentage of the league revenues so with the NBA losing significant revenue this season, and unlikely to make it up in the 2021 campaign as well, the cap would go down significantly if no alterations were negotiated.

But such a move would be extremely unfair to those players who become free agents during this time. Thankfully, both sides understand this and have been working hard to figure out a way to not allow a drop in the cap to happen. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA and NBPA are discussing a minimum 2% growth in the cap for the remainder of the CBA:

Sources The NBA and NBPA are discussing a minimum of 2 percent annual growth in the salary cap and luxury tax for the duration of the collective bargaining agreement. Cap is expected to be $109M this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020

This would ensure that the players would continue to make their money, especially those who sign max contracts as they are a percentage of the salary cap. The CBA runs until 2024, but can be opted out after the 2023 season.

Thus, an agreement should feasibly allow the NBA to return to its normalcy as far as fans in the arena and making their usual amount of revenues. It will be important to figure this out very soon.

At least for the 2020-21 season as the planned December 22 start isn’t too far away and the league must squeeze in free agency before then. That can not happen until the salary cap is set. The NBA and NBPA have done an excellent job of coming together since things have been shut down around the world and this looks to be no different.

NBA free agency to immediately follow 2020 Draft

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on November 18 and the NBA and NBPA are currently working to allow free agency to begin as soon as it can following that. With the league hoping to open team training camps on December 1, it would leave less than two weeks to move through free agency.

