Report: NBA Returning Nearly $400 Million From Players Escrow

The shutdown of the NBA season, and the entire world for that matter, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused the NBA and NBPA to have to make a number of adjustments to the CBA in order to get the league through this difficult time.

Though the league was ultimately able to finish out the 2019-20 season, there was no guarantee that would happen. Every year the NBA withholds 10% of the player salaries in escrow, and that money is given back if all salaries don’t reach the agreed upon percentage in the CBA.

Most years the players get that money back, but with the past season being unlike any other in history, there were questions as to whether the players would receive that money back as league revenues were much lower than what was expected.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA will return nearly $400 million to teams from the escrow of player salaries, nearly $13 million per team:

The NBA has informed teams that an aggregate of $384.4M will be returned to teams from escrow system of player salaries — $12.8M per team, according to memo shared with teams. This was part of the Force Majeure reductions to salaries in 2019-2020 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2020

Furthermore, the league also saw an all-time low in luxury tax teams as Bobby Marks of ESPN said that just four teams paid a tax this season:

Four teams: Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma City and Portland paid a tax. Tax distribution for the 26 teams below = $195,060 That is the lowest amount since the tax was introduced in 2002-03 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 12, 2020

With the NBA and NBPA agreeing to agreeing to start this season in December, the two sides have had to negotiate these new terms to the CBA in order to ensure both the players and owners receive their fair share of money.

To this point negotiations between the sides have been difficult but in the end they’ve always been able to get things figured out so basketball can continue.

No fans for Lakers Home games to begin 2020-21 Season

The 2021 season will begin with the Los Angeles Lakers hanging their 17th championship banner, but unfortunately fans won’t be able to be in attendance. The franchise announced that no fans will be allowed in games at the start of the season amidst the continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers didn’t rule out the possibility of this changing at some point during the season and fans being able to attend games at Staples Center, but there is no timeframe as to when that could happen.

