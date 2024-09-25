Revisiting The Los Angeles Lakers “Bubble” Championship of 2020

The 2019-2020 NBA season presented unprecedented challenges, culminating in the Los Angeles Lakers securing their 17th championship title. This achievement, which occurred within the unique setting of the NBA bubble, is set to be chronicled in an upcoming documentary titled “The Bubble.” As Disney insider Scott Gustin reported, this film aims to provide viewers with a comprehensive look at the Lakers’ journey to their championship victory.

The season was marked by extraordinary circumstances that tested the resilience and adaptability of players, coaches, and staff. The NBA’s decision to suspend the season in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to months of uncertainty regarding the competition’s fate. Eventually, the league devised a plan to resume play in a controlled environment at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

2019-2020 Lakers Season

The Lakers’ season began with high expectations following the acquisition of Anthony Davis to pair with LeBron James. From the outset, the team lived up to the hype, racing to a franchise-best 17-2 record by the end of November. Their dominance continued through the winter months. By early March, they had secured their first playoff berth since the 2012-13 season with a statement win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Following that victory, according to Bovada’s basketball betting odds, they were the favorites to win the NBA Championship at +235.

However, the basketball world stopped on March 11, 2020, when the NBA suspended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For months, uncertainty loomed over whether the season would resume. The league eventually devised a plan to create a “bubble” environment at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, where 22 teams would complete the regular season and playoffs in isolation.

The Lakers resumed their regular season on July 30, 2020, with a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at The Arena in Bay Lake, Florida, bringing their overall record to 50-14. However, they ended the abbreviated regular season by losing four of their last five games, including an embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets on August 6th. However, despite the poor finish, the Lakers entered the bubble as the top seed in the Western Conference, sporting a 52-19 record.

Bubble Playoffs

When the Lakers entered the playoffs, it was apparent that the long layoffs and unusual circumstances had impacted the team. Los Angeles had been 3-5 since the season resumed and looked sluggish in their first playoff game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, a 100-93 loss dominated by Portland guard Damian Lillard, who led all scorers with 34 points.

However, the team found its rhythm in the second game, a dominating 111-88 win that set the tone for the rest of the series. Three wins later, they dispatched the Portland Trail Blazers in five games, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the charge.

The Western Conference Semifinals saw the Lakers face off against the Houston Rockets. After dropping the series opener, Los Angeles rallied to win four straight games, showcasing their ability to adapt to different playing styles. The Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets was another five-game series victory for the Lakers, setting the stage for an NBA Finals showdown with the Miami Heat.

2020 NBA Finals

The 2020 NBA Finals was a captivating battle between two franchises with rich histories. The Lakers, led by former Heat star LeBron James, faced off against his old team in a series that would cement his legacy. Game 1 set the tone for the series, with the Lakers securing a dominant 116-98 victory. Anthony Davis shone in his Finals debut, scoring 34 points, while LeBron James flirted with a triple-double.

Despite being undermanned due to injuries, the Heat showed remarkable resilience throughout the series. Jimmy Butler, in particular, delivered several memorable performances, including a 40-point triple-double in Game 3 to keep Miami’s hopes alive. However, the Lakers’ superior depth and star power proved too much for the Heat to overcome.

In Game 6, with the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the line, the Lakers put forth a defensive masterclass. They held the Heat to just 93 points, securing a 106-93 victory and clinching the championship. LeBron James capped off his brilliant series with a triple-double: 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

James’s performance throughout the Finals earned him his fourth NBA Finals MVP award. He became the first player in NBA history to win the award with three different franchises, averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game over the six-game series. This accomplishment further solidified James’ status as one of the greatest players in the NBA’s history.

Beyond the Championship

The Lakers’ championship was more than just a basketball triumph; it was a testament to the team’s resilience and adaptability in unprecedented challenges. The players spent nearly 100 days in the NBA bubble, separated from their families and the outside world. Despite the mental toll of isolation and the ongoing social justice movements that briefly halted play during the playoffs, the Lakers maintained their focus and determination.

The 2020 title held special significance for the Lakers organization as well. It marked their first championship since 2010 and tied them with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in NBA history at 17. For Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, it was her first championship as the team’s controlling owner, a moment of vindication after years of franchise turmoil.

The upcoming documentary “The Bubble” offers fans a deeper look into this extraordinary season. It will likely showcase the on-court heroics and the behind-the-scenes challenges players, coaches, and staff face in the isolated environment. From the daily COVID-19 testing to the creative ways players found to stay entertained, the documentary is poised to provide a comprehensive look at one of the most unique seasons in NBA history.

As we reflect on the Lakers’ 2020 championship, it’s clear that this title run was about more than just basketball. It was a beacon of hope during a dark time, a testament to human resilience, and a reminder of the unifying power of sports. The Los Angeles Lakers’ journey through the NBA bubble to their 17th championship will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most remarkable achievements in sports history.