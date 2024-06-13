Rich Paul: Bronny James Considering Working Out For Teams Other Than Lakers & Suns

The story of Bronny James throughout this NBA Draft process has been closely followed. Bronny took part in the NBA Draft Combine as well as a Klutch Sports Pro Day where he looked impressive in both settings. When it comes to visits and workouts for teams, however, there have only been two he has been willing to do: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who of course is also the agent for Bronny’s father and Lakers superstar LeBron James, has said that the goal is to find the best situation for Bronny and that getting him on the same team as his father is not the priority. And it now looks as if more teams may be under consideration for Bronny.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Paul says there are a few more workout invitations from other teams that Bronny is considering:

Bronny James, to this point, has planned to restrict his in-person visits before the draft to two teams: The Suns and the Lakers. However … Bronny’s agent Rich Paul told The Stein Line that there are “a few more” invites under consideration they are still evaluating for potential workouts.

Bronny having workout invitations is not new as it is known that he has had invites from multiple different teams. However the Lakers and Suns seemed to be the only teams he was interested in showing up for and the franchises he and Paul felt were the best fits for him. But that no longer seems to be the case.

The question now becomes what has caused this change. Perhaps Paul is questioning whether the Lakers or Suns would draft Bronny and feels the need to consider other possibilities. Whatever the reasoning, Bronny could soon be making some rounds to different NBA teams to improve his chances at hearing his name called on draft night.

Rich Paul says Lakers should look at Bronny James like any other NBA Draft prospect

The ties linking Bronny James to the Lakers are obvious with LeBron James being the face of the franchise. But Rich Paul has continually insisted getting Bronny to the Lakers is not the priority.

Paul recently spoke about this, saying the Lakers should look at Bronny the same way they would any other NBA Draft prospect and evaluate him accordingly. Paul admitted that Bronny isn’t a finished product but doesn’t believe he will go undrafted. Though if that situation makes the most sense than they will be fine with that as well.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!