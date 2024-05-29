Rich Paul Confirms Bronny James Will Remain In 2024 NBA Draft

The deadline for prospects to decide whether they will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft or return to college is quickly approaching. Of course, the player who is garnering the most attention for his decision is Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Bronny has seen his draft stock rise with the work that he has done during the pre-draft process. In particular, he had some great moments at the NBA Draft Combine while also looking great during the Klutch Sports Pro Day. And apparently he has done enough to feel comfortable about his draft status.

Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul has told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony that Bronny James will forego his college eligibility and remain in the 2024 NBA Draft:

USC freshman guard Bronny James will remain in the 2024 NBA draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN. Hours ahead of the 11:59 p.m. ET NCAA deadline Wednesday, Paul told ESPN: “He’s staying in the draft.”

All signs seemed to be pointing towards this decision as the likely outcome. While it was originally unclear whether Bronny would even be drafted, and it is still possible he won’t, the former USC guard has built some interest with many teams wanting to bring him in for individual workouts.

Despite having more than 10 invitations, however, Bronny is only expected to visit a couple of teams with the Lakers and Phoenix Suns being the main ones. Paul has spoken about finding the right situation for Bronny’s development and they have zeroed in on what they feel are some great options.

The 2024 NBA Draft is not one that is highly viewed within NBA circles as it doesn’t have that top prospect or two that most believe have superstar potential. But seeing where James ultimately lands, and whether he could wind up with LeBron on the Lakers, is something nearly everyone will be following.

Rich Paul not focused on getting Bronny James to Lakers with LeBron James

Even though the Lakers remain one of the favorites to land Bronny James, and they are one of the main targets, Rich Paul insists that is not his focus in representing LeBron James’ son.

Paul spoke recently, saying that finding the right fit for Bronny development wise is the top priority. If it so happens that the Lakers are that squad and it works out where Bronny and LeBron can play together then so be it, but the Klutch Sports founder is not working towards ensuring that is the end result.

