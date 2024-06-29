Rich Paul Confirms LeBron James Is Willing To Take Pay Cut For Lakers To Add Impact Player

With D’Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood all picking up their player options this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are essentially out of roster spots heading into free agency.

LeBron James opted out of his contract, but the expectation is still that he will return to the team and sign a new deal this summer.

How much that deal is for, however, remains to be seen. The Lakers are willing to offer James a max three-year, $162 million contract with a full no-trade clause. If he signed that deal though then the Lakers would have a full roster and would be right at the second tax apron, which means they wouldn’t be able to use their mid-level exception in free agency.

James and Anthony Davis have both been clear about wanting to improve the roster though, and reports have indicated that LeBron is even willing to take less money to do so.

After officially opting out, James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports confirmed that he would be willing to take less money, but only if it helps the Lakers land an impact player, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN that LeBron James has officially opted out with L.A. and will work with LAL on his next deal if it means adding an impact player: "He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He's been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 29, 2024

If LA cannot find an impact player to sign for the full MLE that would be created by James taking a paycut, James will seek the max. There can only be so much patience on James' part: Team USA camp begins a week from today in Las Vegas and he needs a deal before taking the court https://t.co/lSkfup7YQJ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 29, 2024

If James were to take a pay cut for the Lakers to access their full mid-level exception worth $12.9 million, it would be for around $17 million a year. That would put him at about $33 million per season, a significant decrease from his max.

But if the Lakers are able to unload some contracts by sending out more money than they receive in a trade, then James’ discount would lessen from the $17 million. These are likely the different avenues that Pelinka is exploring heading into free agency on Sunday.

If he is unable to make it work though, then it looks like James will be content taking his full max, as he should. He is doing what he can to help the Lakers improve, and now it is up to the front office to make it happen.

Lakers tender qualifying offer to Max Christie

The other free agent decision the Lakers need to make is Max Christie, who is a restricted free agent after the team tendered him a qualifying offer.

How much Christie gets in his new deal will also impact how big of a discount James needs to take for L.A.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!