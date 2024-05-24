Rich Paul Confirms LeBron James Not Involved In Lakers’ Coaching Search & Focus Should Be More On Anthony Davis

Throughout his career, LeBron James has garnered the reputation of a player who has his hand in whatever major decisions his team makes. As such, most would assume that he would be at least somewhat involved in the Los Angeles Lakers’ search for their next head coach.

However, there have been multiple reports saying the opposite is true in that LeBron has no involvement in the Lakers search. Some may not believe it, but LeBron’s agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports recently doubled down on that sentiment.

Paul recently spoke with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and confirmed that James isn’t involved, adding that this search is a Lakers decision:

LeBron is not involved. That’s accurate. I think it’s hard for people to not want a narrative per se. There’s a lot of false narratives out there. There’s a lot of narratives that they feel like we drive, which I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t pay attention to that anymore. I think the people that know if I have something to say, I’ll say it directly. But as for the coaching search, this is a Lakers’ decision. I always advise LeBron or anybody for that matter not to really position yourself in a manner of which you have a hand so strong in a decision that could come back to bite you down the road. With every team he’s been on as the best player, you have some type of insight or the team may ask about your thoughts.

Paul would add that he believes that the Lakers focus should be more on appeasing Anthony Davis, who is in the prime of his career and under contract long term:

That goes for every superstar. In my opinion, the Lakers focus should probably be more so on Anthony Davis than LeBron at this point. I think for him being so good for so long, people just think he controls the team. There’s no controlling of the team. And JJ is a friend. We respect JJ. I know LeBron and JJ have the podcast. I did JJ’s podcast. Me and JJ talk hoops all the time. He does know hoops. But just because they have a podcast, the Lakers have to make a decision for now and later. And whatever that decision is, that’ll be an organizational decision. It’s as simple as that.

LeBron’s reputation makes it so that reports like these are met with skepticism, but it sounds as if this is truly a Lakers decision and he will only give his opinion if asked, which is the case for any team with their superstars.

James still has his own contract situation to figure out, so both he and the Lakers have some decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis Named To All-NBA Teams

It is expected that LeBron James will continue his playing career into his 22nd season and why not as he was once again named to the All-NBA Team in year 21.

LeBron made the All-NBA Third Team, his 20th All-NBA selection, while Anthony Davis was named All-NBA Second Team after his best season with the Lakers, his fifth career All-NBA selection.

