Rich Paul Downplays Bulls Rumors Of Zach LaVine Targeting Trade To Lakers

Trade season is set to kick into gear very soon and one of the biggest names believed to be available is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. And with LaVine being represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, many feel the guard would prefer to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers do have a history of signing or acquiring Klutch clients in the past, most notably superstar Anthony Davis forcing his way to the purple and gold. It was recently reported that the Klutch connection was the obvious reason LaVine prefers to be dealt to the Lakers, but Paul is pushing back on that idea.

In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Paul said there is no specific trade destination he and LaVine are eyeing, only wanting to do what is best for the guard:

“It’s not one team,” Paul told The Athletic regarding the LaVine situation. “I don’t have a specific destination for Zach. I want what’s best for Zach and his family. When you have a guy playing the game, you want him to be able to play the game happy, whether that’s in Chicago or somewhere else.”

Paul added that until the Bulls decide they want to part ways, LaVine’s focus is simply on getting healthy and returning to the court:

“In the event the Bulls decide they would like to go a different direction with the team, and it involves Zach, then I’m sure we’ll have conversations to get clarity on what’s best for both sides,” Paul said. “Until then, the goal is to get healthy and return ready to go.”

It has certainly felt like LaVine’s time with the Bulls could be coming to an end soon and, even without the Klutch connection, his fit with the Lakers makes sense on paper. The Lakers’ offense has struggled and LaVine is an excellent scorer and shooter who could provide a boost on that end of the floor. But as Paul noted, the focus right now is simply on getting healthy as the two-time All-Star is dealing with a foot injury.

The LaVine rumors of wanting to join the Lakers make sense considering the history of Klutch Sports and the franchise, but Paul wants to make it clear that their eyes are on any team in which LaVine could flourish.

Bulls would covet Austin Reaves in Zach LaVine trade

What the framework of a potential LaVine trade to the Lakers is somewhat known, but Bulls reportedly would covet Austin Reaves in any deal.

Though, that appears to be a non-starter for the Lakers. Instead, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura are far more likely to be included in a potential trade with the Bulls.

