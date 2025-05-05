Rich Paul Feels Lakers Roster Wasn’t Close To Being Championship-Caliber

Going into the postseason, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances to make a deep run. With how strong they ended the season behind the trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, many felt the Lakers could potentially reach the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed as the Lakers were ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. It was a massive disappointment for many, though not a surprise to everyone and that includes Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

In an interview with NBA insider Chris Haynes, Paul made it clear that he felt the Lakers roster just wasn’t a championship-caliber one:

“I just really didn’t think that the roster for the Lakers was anywhere close to a championship-type roster, you know?” Paul said. “And that’s not making excuses. It’s just a fact. And it’s very hard to build a team for today and tomorrow. … You’ve got to have assets. You’ve got to have cap flexibility. You’ve got to have draft capital.”

Paul also felt the first round meeting with the Timberwolves was the worst in terms of a style matchup for the Lakers:

“But it was clear right away that that was the worst matchup for them for a number of reasons: size, athleticism, youth, just depth. And you know, it’s tough to beat a team like that where, outside of Mike Conley, they’re athletic, they’re long in terms of wingspan, they’re fast—quick dog, you know? And then having someone like Ant who can give you 40. And I also think Ant had a great showing of leadership, just in terms of not really having the best night last night but didn’t necessarily get out of character—made the right pass when necessary. And so, that Minnesota team was in the Western Conference Finals last year. I think people put so much into the regular season and how that goes. But that was no surprise to me.”

There is little doubt that things would have been different for the Lakers if they had met another opponent, but the playoffs are always about matchups and Paul is right in that this was a bad one. Now, the front office must get to work this offseason and get the right pieces to ensure a deeper playoff run next year.

LeBron James not expected to consider pay cut for Lakers next season

One major decision that Rich Paul will be greatly involved in this offseason surrounds LeBron James, who will likely decline his player option for the 2025-26 season and negotiate a new deal. Last summer, James took a pay cut to help the Lakers stay under the second tax apron but that is unlikely this time.

A recent report noted that LeBron is not likely to consider the same type of pay cut, but that shouldn’t prevent the Lakers from making moves as they still have enough room under the cap and a couple of tradable assets to boost this roster.

