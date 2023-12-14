Lakers News: Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group Expands To MLB After Acquiring Rep 1 Baseball Division

The Klutch Sports Group, founded by Rich Paul with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as his primary client, has continued to grow its brand away from basketball. Earlier this year, the agency jumped into the NFL after acquiring ELITE Athlete Management and now Major League Baseball looks to be the next move.

Baseball has been in the news recently, particularly thanks to the Los Angeles Dodgers signing of Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million deal. Now, Paul and Klutch Sports will be looking to negotiate some major deals on the diamond as well.

Klutch Sports announced that they will be expanding into the MLB after acquiring Rep 1’s baseball division which includes a couple of All-Stars already on the roster, via Jeff Passan of ESPN:

Klutch Sports Group, the agency run by Rich Paul that represents LeBron James and Jalen Hurts, is expanding to MLB after acquiring Rep 1's baseball division, whose roster includes Red Sox star Rafael Devers, All-Star closer Devin Williams and Platinum Glove winner Andrés Giménez. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2023

In addition to the talent roster, Klutch Sports will also be bringing on Rep 1’s CEO Chris Koras to be the head of their new baseball division. It is another move that continues the growth of Klutch Sports into an all-around powerhouse in the representation world.

Rafael Devers, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, is the most well-known player on the baseball roster. But this is more about growth for this group. Klutch Sports has grown more powerful in the basketball world adding the likes of Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Zach LaVine to its client list around LeBron James.

Their football division already boasts the likes of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles and will only continue to grow. The same should be the case in baseball as stars will surely look to come aboard after seeing the work they have done for LeBron and others both on and off the court or field.

Klutch Sports to launch Klutch Athletics in partnership with New Balance

As more proof of Klutch Sports looking to grow their brand throughout multiple platforms and avenues, it was announced earlier this year that they would be launching Klutch Athletics in partnership with New Balance.

Klutch plans on endorsing athletes in all sports at all levels, including NIL deals for high school and college athletes as well as pro athletes.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!