Rich Paul: Lakers’ Bronny James Has To Develop Like All Other NBA Draftees

It has been a rough start for Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick Bronny James in NBA Summer League. In the two games played at the Las Vegas edition of the event, James is shooting 21.1% from the field and is a minus-16 total. Given that the Rich Paul client was already one of the most scrutinized second-round picks of all time, the start has been less than ideal.

Of course, it’s only Summer League. Washington Wizards second overall pick Alex Sarr shot 0-for-15 in their most recent Summer League outing. This event is a chance for rookies to get their first-ever NBA reps and is not meant to be a summation of their abilities. This was one of Paul’s major points when discussing the slow start.

The Klutch Sports figurehead believes that James is not getting the same runway to struggle and improve that the average rookie gets, and thinks the young player’s passion for the game can take him places, via The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN:

“I think all these guys are in development, right? Bronny is no different. He doesn’t get to be excluded from having to develop. Obviously, I know he wants to make shots, and he will make shots. But again, it’s just about building great habits. The opportunity for Bronny to play at the league level would be on the defensive end, and that’s something that he’s really good at now. The other components of the game, he has to get better at, and he will. Bronny is a passion guy. He’s play the game of basketball because this is his passion. So I don’t look at Summer League as the end-all, be-all whether he was averaging 30 or whether he was averaging 3. I think going into Summer League, you want to come out of it with the understand of OK, going into training camp, this is what’s gonna get me some type of I would say opportunity, or where am I kind of shining at and where do they see me having an opportunity, it’s gonna be on the defensive end. That’s where he’s probably the most developed today. The offensive stuff will come. Bronny has a great IQ, he has a great feel for the game. The shot will fall. That’s just about reps and he’s willing to commit to do that.”

James has been under a harsher microscope than arguably any second round pick ever. Of course, that is the nature of being the son of one of the greatest players of all time. But who is father is by no means negates the fact that he is worthy of being an NBA player.

There have been plenty of NBA star sons that have not gone on to make the NBA. Simply put, teams don’t draft unworthy players on purpose. If James proves to not be an NBA-level talent after having the proper time to develop and learn, then his days in the league will be over. But until then, Paul is right in saying he needs the same space to grow as every other rookie.

Bronny James wins Call of Duty competition

At the end of the day, Bronny James is a teenager and has a lot to learn when it comes to adjusting and developing as an NBA player. Yet, it is good to see that this outside noise does not bother him and continues to live his life.

He proved this by winning a Call of Duty Two Minute Drill competition at Summer League in Las Vegas, allowing him to disconnect from basketball for a bit to play video games.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!