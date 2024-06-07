Rick Fox Pleased With Potential Dan Hurley Hire After Criticizing Lakers’ Coaching Search

A lot has been made about the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search, particularly with their process. Former L.A. champion Rick Fox criticized the Lakers for what was their presumed frontrunner ESPN analyst JJ Redick, who has zero head coaching experience.

After moving off of Darvin Ham, it didn’t seem to make a ton of sense to bring in another inexperienced head coach to lead a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it. But, there was a reality where it felt like a matter of when and not if.

Deservingly so, Fox expressed his frustration with this looming decision with a post questioning if Redick could lead L.A. to a championship:

To all the backseat NBA GMS – How many of you would hire a former player or coach who has never won “on any level” and expect them to lead your team to a championship? #DontHateThePlayerHateTheGame @Lakers @LakersNation @stephenasmith @ShannonSharpe — Rick Fox (@RickFox) June 5, 2024

However, there is now a new wrinkle to this coaching search as back-to-back National champion with the UConn Huskies Dan Hurley is now the primary target. That’s a name that seems to have Fox excited in the Lakers’ coaching search:

Hurley became an unexpected candidate early Thursday morning but is a coach that is worth pursing due to his sustained success at UConn. Comparing him to Redick, it makes sense to prefer Hurley as he is the best coach in college basketball right now and looking for a 3-peat this upcoming season with the Huskies.

The 51-year-old has expressed a desire to take a leap to the NBA and tackle a new challenge. It does not get better than coaching the Lakers, who are always looking to win championships, something that Hurley can get behind. Bu, there is still work to be done and remains to be seen if he will ultimately decide to take this job.

Dan Hurley ’50-50′ on leaving UConn for Lakers

This coaching search has gone on for over a month now and perhaps could be coming to an end soon. With the emergence of Dan Hurley, the hope is that he will make a commitment for the Lakers and leave his current job. However, it is believed that Hurley is ’50-50′ on leaving UConn but is expected to make a decision in the near future.

