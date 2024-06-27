Rob Pelinka: Lakers Creating App To Help Players Learn JJ Redick’s System
Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick, Lakers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers hope new head coach JJ Redick will be the man in charge for a long time. General manager Rob Pelinka has spoken about Redick’s high IQ and what he can bring to this team and with the latter being only 40 years old, he is also more in tune with newer ideas that perhaps some old school coaches may not be as privy to.

This is something that Pelinka recently spoke on at Redick’s introductory press conference. The Lakers general manager noted that he and Redick have already had conversations regarding some more innovative ideas to help with player development with the younger generations of NBA players.

“That’s a great question, Dylan, and I think you’ve hit on a really important theme,” Pelinka said. “JJ and I have had some really robust conversations around innovation and sort of even gamifying player development. If you think about a 20-year-old basketball player today and maybe a 20-year-old basketball player, I don’t know, 10, 15, 20 years ago, the modiums of learning are completely different.”

It is certainly a different time now and Pelinka and Redick aren’t only looking to implement technology in terms of development, but also in helping the Lakers learn the system as well through an app.

“I mean, we all probably, some of us have kids, we have nephews, nieces. Kids and athletes are learning in new and innovative ways,” Pelinka added. “So we’ve talked about how do we translate coach Redick’s offensive system to app-based or a phone-based deliverable where players can be buying into a philosophy and learning it in a way that meets today’s young player. And I think innovation has got to be at the core of that.”

Connecting and communicating with players is an absolute must for coaches. Hopefully Redick will be able to do just that and embracing tech could be a way to make that process even easier. Whatever the case may be, it looks as if the Lakers will be jumping firmly into that world and building out an entire staff to help with it.

“We have a vision for, to your point of hiring out his support staff in sort of this tech, bullpen way of getting innovative minds to help bring his basketball strategy and bring his basketball philosophy to life in a way that our players can grasp it, learn it and actually grow their basketball IQ,” Pelinka noted. “I think there’s no one in the room that would argue that JJ is not one of the highest basketball IQ players and thinkers in today’s game. How do we now take that and deliver it to our players? That’s our goal here and something we’re really, really excited about.”

The vision is there and now it will be up to Pelinka, Redick and the rest of the Lakers to properly execute this and help this franchise get back to the top of the NBA world.

JJ Redick discusses framework of his ideal Lakers coaching staff

But just because JJ Redick plans to have some more innovative solutions doesn’t mean he doesn’t want some old-school voices on his coaching staff as well.

Redick recently spoke on his ideal coaching staff, saying that he wants a couple of experienced former head coaches at the front of the bench on his Lakers staff while also looking for some young, hungry, up-and-comers on the end of the bench.

But experienced or not, Redick also noted that he wants assistants who will disagree with him and that he looks forward to having those discussions with his staff when the time comes.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Lakers, Celtics

Ray Allen On Kobe Bryant’s Retirement: ‘Always Have To Bow To The End Of An Era’

Future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant ended his 20-year NBA career this week in dramatic fashion with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar leading his team to victory over the Utah Jazz with an unforgettable 60-point performance at the Staples Center…

Lakers News: LeBron James Sympathizes With Former Cavaliers Teammates Amidst 2-14 Start Without Him

For the second time in his future Hall-of-Fame career, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency as he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this past…

NBA Summer League Diaries: Day 7 (I’m Done After This, I Promise)

I woke up this morning and realized that I totally lied to…
Game Recap: Metta World Peace Fuels Lakers To Fifth-straight Win

Lakers Podcast: Julius Randle Primed For Big Year, Could Be Too Expensive To Stay In L.A.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle is preparing for the most important season of his young career….