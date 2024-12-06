Rob Pelinka: Lakers Have ‘Chased’ Players Like Dalton Knecht

Since acquiring LeBron James in the summer of 2018, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have tried different formulas in their roster construction. One formula they have not been able to replicate, though, is the one that has been most successful throughout James’ career.

That formula is surrounding James with movement shooters that take advantage of the superstar’s gravity and knock down open looks. Some players the Lakers have tried utilizing in this role are Wesley Matthews, Taurean Prince and even Kyle Kuzma. But the result has never matched what has worked for James in years past.

But in 2024-25, the Lakers finally have someone to fit this bill in rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht. In less than 25 games, Knecht has become a vital part of the Lakers’ rotation, thanks in large part to him being a high volume but still efficient 3-pointer shooter.

Aware of the challenges he’s had surrounding James with a player like Knecht, Pelinka was ecstatic to finally get that player on their roster, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“We, as a front office, have sort of chased in theory the exact player he is, a movement shooter,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka told ESPN. “And then not only is he a movement shooter, but a movement shooter with athleticism, which is a really unique combination.”

It has only been a handful of games to start his career, but Knecht has already flashed his potential with the Lakers, proving to be a steal with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Having just one shooter isn’t enough though so it will be interesting to see if Pelinka looks to continue acquiring similar players moving forward see how well the rookie has fit in.

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht adjusting to defenses

Part of being a rookie in any professional sport is having to adjust when teams figure out what is working well and what isn’t for that player. Dalton Knecht is experiencing that now after a hot start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Knecht finished in double figures in seven out of a nine-game stretch, including four games with 20 or more points, a 37-point night and five games with at least four 3-pointers made. Now, after that scorching stretch, teams are starting to adjust.

The Lakers rookie has struggled a bit recently with defenses now showing him the respect of an elite spot-up shooter. Knecht isn’t concerned, though, as he knows it’s simply time to adjust.

