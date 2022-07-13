Rob Pelinka: Lakers Star Anthony Davis Is Having ‘One Of The Biggest Offseasons Of His Career’

One of the biggest question marks heading into the 2022-23 NBA season is what the future holds for superstar forward Anthony Davis. Although Davis is still considered one of the best frontcourt players in the league, the durability of the perennial All-Star has become a major concern moving forward.

Fortunately, it appears Davis has taken a very serious approach this offseason to prepare his body for the rigors of the upcoming 82-game grind. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has been impressed by what he’s seen from the 29-year-old and raves about Davis’ serious approach in an interview on ESPN during one the Lakers’ recent Summer League games:

“He’s bought in, and I think he’s quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career,” Pelinka said. “You can just tell. He’s got a very serious tone about him. Last year didn’t unfold the way that any of us wanted, and I think everyone’s gonna come back with a chip on our shoulder, and AD’s gonna lead us with that. I think he’s working hard. I know he’s working really hard on his body. Just excited to see what he’s gonna do.”

Obviously, it’s difficult to know exactly what Lakers fans are going to see from Davis next season, as these kinds of comments should be taken with a grain of salt.

This isn’t the first time a supposed new and improved Davis was said to be on the way, but at this point, he must know that this could be his last season in Los Angeles if he can’t stay healthy and put it together on the floor.

Davis working out with Lethal Shooter every morning

One aspect of Davis’ game that will need to improve is his shooting after the worst year of his career from outside. He is addressing that though, working out with shooting coach Chris Matthew AKA Lethal Shooter every morning at the Lakers’ practice facility.

