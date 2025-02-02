Rob Pelinka Reacts To Lakers’ Trade With Mavericks Involving Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis & Max Christie

What felt like a dream became reality on Sunday morning when the Los Angeles Lakers announced they have acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. To complete the trade, the Lakers sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks, as well as Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round pick to the Utah Jazz.

Naturally, this trade came as a surprise to just about everyone, except Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, of course.

After the deal crossed the finish line, Pelinka thanked Davis, Christie and Hood-Schifino for their time in L.A.

“We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD’s six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star,” Pelinka said in a statement. “We are proud of Max Christie’s development as a Laker as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player and we are appreciative of the work Jalen Hood-Schifino has put in to show professionalism at every level. Sports are about transformative moments. We are inspired by these moments Lakers fans know, expect and love with a franchise that continually ushers in new eras of greatness.”

Pelinka also went on to speak about why they made this deal and what Doncic will bring to the organization.

“Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come,” continued Pelinka. “His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what’s next.”

While Pelinka has been hesitant to make deals to improve the Lakers in the past, this was likely a no-brainer for him and the front office, even if it is tough seeing Davis and Christie go.

More moves coming for Rob Pelinka and Lakers?

The Lakers now have a 25-year-old superstar to build around for years to come, and the roster still has a lot of talent with LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht and Jaxson Hayes. It will be interesting to see what else Rob Pelinka is able to get done before the Feb. 6 trade deadline with the center position being an obvious need for L.A.

Recent reports have indicated that the Lakers are expected to make more moves, although they now have limited assets to work with after this Luka Doncic trade.

