Rob Pelinka Says Lakers Are Betting On Anthony Davis’ Character & Leadership With Contract Extension

In addition to bringing in new players and re-signing some returning players, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office also made sure to lock down some players already under contract with new extensions. The biggest of those went to superstar big man Anthony Davis, who received a three-year, $186 million extension that locks him in through 2028.

Davis has obviously had his share of injury issues that have plagued him throughout his career, but last season he was able to stay on the court down the stretch and through the postseason and remind the world of just how dominant he can be. Despite that, many still were concerned that the Lakers would commit that much money long-term to him, but Pelinka revealed it wasn’t just about Davis as a player, but as a person.

“Character, character, character. We as an organization, Jeanie, Darvin myself, we believe in the character of Anthony Davis,” Pelinka said at the Lakers’ press conference. “Just the person he is. Nobody in life can prevent health stuff from happening unexpectedly. We’re all human, we’re all subject to that. But we can carry ourselves with character and Anthony Davis stands for that.”

Pelinka would continue in his praise and belief. “We think at 30 years old, he’s heading into the peak of his career. We’re going to bet on who he is, his character and expect him to be a leader to help us reach our ultimate goal.”

Since they traded for Davis in 2019, the expectation is that he would grow into a real leader and take over the reins of the Lakers from LeBron James. That hasn’t quite happened, and Davis continuing to grow as a leader is something the franchise discussed with him. And Pelinka was encouraged by what he saw this offseason.

“And one of the aspects that we addressed with him in that exchange was becoming a leader and being the hardest worker, and he really did that this offseason,” the Lakers GM added. “I think probably some of you have seen some of the videos that he posted. He was trying different ways to challenge himself, get his body better. He’s been in the gym with coach Jent, Chris Jent, and others.

“Training more this offseason than I’ve seen with him as a Laker. He’s taken on that leadership mantle and I think he knows that when the franchise invests in him, like we did this summer, he’s gonna return that. That’s just his character. That’s who Anthony Davis is. And we’re excited to see that.”

Even with all the talent the Lakers brought in this summer, the team will go as far as Anthony Davis takes them. He is the most talented player on the team and the Lakers’ success hinges on him being that dominant superstar consistently, all year long.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves expects improved shooting from Anthony Davis this season

Pelinka spoke highly about the belief in Davis’ character, but Austin Reaves is also focusing on what his teammate can improve on the court.

The Lakers guard believes Davis will shoot the ball from the perimeter much better than what he has in the last couple seasons. It would certainly take the Lakers’ offense to a much higher level if Davis can get back to the level he showed in the 2020 bubble when he was almost automatic from the midrange.

