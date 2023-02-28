Robert Horry Biography: Life, Career, Stats & Facts

As a seven time NBA champion, Robert Horry had an impressive career in the league. But how many rings does Robert Horry have, and where did he earn them? Let’s find out.

Robert Horry Early Life

Born on August 25, 1970 in Harford County, Maryland, Robert Horry’s life began as a traveler. After his parent’s divorce, Robert and his father moved to South Carolina and then to Alabama. When his father was later stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia, Robert remained in Alabama to play basketball at Andalusia High School.

Robert Horry made a name for himself in the early stages of his basketball career. In highschool, he won Naismith Alabama High School Player of the Year, then moved on to play for the University of Alabama where he started 108 of the 133 games he played and won various SEC tournament titles.

Robert Horry Career

Robert Horry’s career as an NBA player began in 1992 when he was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the 11th overall pick. As a small forward, he made a name for himself with the Rockets, getting to two NBA championships (and earning both championship rings). Robert Horry played with the Rockets for four years before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns where he played for one season. It’s said that his on-court altercation with coach Danny Ainge led to his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 1997, Robert Horry showed his worth when he earned the nickname “Big Shot Rob” for his ability to shoot and score in the most important games. In fact, during the 1999–2000 season, he was known as one of the Lakers’ best bench players of all time because he was able to score more than some of the starters – specifically during the NBA finals. This notable skill allowed him to push through four straight NBA championships, earning three out of four rings.

After his final year with the LA Lakers, Robert Horry became a free agent and soon signed with the San Antonio Spurs. Here, gained another two championship rings, earning him the title as one of the top 10 players in the league with the most rings.

By the end of his basketball career, Horry was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. However, Robert Horry’s Hall of Fame presence only goes as far as Alabama, as he’s still not in The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. While Horry is confident that he belongs in the HoF, he doesn’t seem too bothered by it. After all, Robert Horry’s ring collection is impressive as is:

“For me, I’ll be happy if I do, and I’ll be happy if I don’t because basketball is a team sport,” he shared with us in 2021. “If I was a tennis player and I didn’t get in the Hall of Fame for tennis, then I’d be really upset, but for me, it’s a team sport. … If the Hall of Fame comes calling one day, I’ll be proud. If it doesn’t, so be it. I know one thing, half those guys in there don’t have what I have, and that’s seven rings.”

Robert Horry Post Retirement

With seven rings under his belt, it’s presumed that Robert Horry retired from the game with satisfaction and gratification. He married his ong-time girlfriend Candice Madrid in 2019 and spends time with his children Camron, Jade, and Christian. Robert continues to honor his late daughter, Ashlyn, who passed away from a rare genetic disorder in 2011.

After retiring from the league, Robert Horry continued to show his love and passion for the game of basketball by coaching AAU Big Shot basketball team in Los Angeles. Christian Horry, one of Robert’s three children, carried on the family tradition and continues to play basketball.

In recent news, Robert Horry’s passion for the game and love for his son was put under the spotlight when he was ejected from his son’s basketball game at Harvard Westlake for yelling at the referee.

In a video obtained by NBC Los Angeles, you can hear Robert yell “You suck!” from the bleachers, continuing to yell “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?”

Robert Horry was then escorted from the game, and may be banned from the next Harvard Westlake basketball game.

Robert Horry Stats

Beyond his rings, Robert Horry’s career stats are just as impressive and show a testament to his drive for the game.

G: 1107

PTS: 7.0

TRB: 4.8

AST: 2.1

FG%: 42.5

FG3%: 34.1

FT%: 72.6

eFG%: 48.4

PER: 13.4

WS: 66.3

