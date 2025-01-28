Rockets’ Amen Thompson Felt Like Lakers’ Kobe Bryant After Game-Winner Vs. Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers late legend Kobe Bryant is one of the most popular figures in the history of the NBA. Not only is he viewed as one of the greatest players of all time, but he has served as an inspiration to an entire generation of players. It seems as though a large chunk of the NBA today would name Kobe as their favorite player ever. And that could definitely be said for Houston Rockets rising star Amen Thompson.

Thompson, 22, is in his second campaign after being selected at No. 4 overall by the Rockets in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was seen as a freak athlete that could rebound better than almost anyone his size and had some scoring prowess, but he has exploded onto the scene this season in a way not many could have envisioned so quickly.

He has set new career-highs in back-to-back games, scoring 23 points with 14 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And his follow-up act on Monday saw him score 33 points with nine rebounds and four assists against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers’ biggest rivals.

This effort was capitalized by hitting the game-winning bucket with 0.7 seconds left in regulation. It gave the Rockets their third straight win, all three coming against the Cavaliers and Celtics, the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

After the game-winner, Thompson was riding high and spoke about what that shot meant to him. In a quick moment, he said that making that shot made him feel like he was Kobe, via ESPN:

"That's my first game-winner. I feel like Kobe." Amen Thompson after beating Boston 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KvWZaEJsZM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 28, 2025

Bryant’s clutch gene was perhaps one of the most recognizable parts of his game. It felt as though any time the Lakers needed a big shot over the course of his 20-year career, Kobe would deliver. And Amen certainly delivered for the Rockets on Monday night.

This type of moment continues to show the impact that Kobe has on the basketball world. A 22-year-old NBA sophomore who was born after Bryant’s entire three-peat with Shaquille O’Neal on the Lakers still views him as an inspiration.

Lakers not expected to pursue two major centers via trade

It has become clear in recent weeks that the Lakers are going to need to add a center for the benefit of Anthony Davis. But according to recent reports, it won’t be Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls or Jakob Poeltl of the Toronto Raptors.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!