Rockets Vs. Lakers 05/12/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are a perfect 6-0 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers will try to extend their winning streak against the Rockets with another win on Wednesday night at home.

Los Angeles is a 13-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Rockets are 4-0 ATS over their last four road games despite losing all four of those games outright (how the point spread works).

Talen Horton-Tucker had 13 points including the game-winning three pointer on Tuesday night as well as 10 assists in Los Angeles’ 101-99 overtime win over the New York Knicks. Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring with 23 points, Anthony Davis had 20 points, and Andre Drummond scored 16 and pulled down 18 rebounds. Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis aggravated his groin in the win, but he indicated that he hopes to play through the pain. LeBron James could also return from his ankle injury on Wednesday.

The Lakers have not been reliable as a double-digit favorite with an 0-6-1 ATS record in their last seven games as one. Los Angeles has lost its last two games as a double-digit favorite outright to the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Since opening the season with a somewhat respectable 11-10 SU and 10-11 ATS record, the Rockets have seen their season go completely off the rails with a 5-43 SU and 15-33 ATS record over the team’s last 48 games. But despite how terrible the Rockets have been, they’ve actually managed to cover the spread in each of their last four road games against the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. Houston lost those four games by an average margin of defeat of 10 points per game.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 224 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in Houston’s last five games.

With Anthony Davis’s groin acting up and LeBron James still dealing with a sore ankle, the Lakers have a tricky task ahead trying to get their two superstars some minutes while also trying to get them some rest. Only three regular season games remain before the postseason.

