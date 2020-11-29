Roy Jones Jr. Honors Kobe Bryant In Mike Tyson Fight

The Los Angeles Lakers recaptured their place atop the NBA after dominating the 2020 playoffs en route to the franchise’s record-tying 17th championship.

Despite the obstacles it took for them to get there, the Lakers prevailed on the back of their suffocating defense as well as the star play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While everything broke right for them in the postseason, they are poised to defend their title during the 2020-21 season after injecting the roster with more youth and talent.

Los Angeles is the odds-on favorite to repeat, but before the season begins sports fans around the world were gifted an entertaining boxing match between legends Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson. The exhibition consisted of eight two-minute rounds and the match was exciting as Jones Jr. and Tyson exchanged a few blows that brought flashbacks to those who watched them in their primes.

The bout took place in Staples Center, and Jones Jr. paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant with his custom set of boxing gloves.

Bryant has been gone for over 10 months now, and the gesture from Jones Jr. is heartwarming to say the least. Staples Center is synonymous with winning after Bryant’s run with the Lakers resulted in five championships, and Jones Jr. paying his respects to the icon was fitting.

Athletes around the world are still mourning the loss of Bryant, with LeBron James posting an emotional message on his Instagram just over a month ago. Bryant’s presence within the Lakers organization still looms large and was a driving factor for their recent title run.

Jones Jr. was big Kobe fan

Jones Jr.’s gesture was not just for show as the former champion is a well-documented Bryant fan. He previously stated that Michael Jordan was his all-time favorite player, but Bryant and Allen Iverson are up there among his favorites.

Bryant was beloved by most athletes for his intense competitive nature and drive to win, something that surely resonates with someone like Jones Jr. who won several title bouts during his career.

