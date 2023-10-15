Rui Hachimura Believes Lakers Can Have Top Defense In NBA This Season

This past offseason was a very successful one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they were able to keep their post-trade deadline core in tact while also adding some quality pieces around the edges.

It was clear that the Lakers wanted to prioritize continuity after making a run to the Western Conference Finals, and they were successful as they quickly came to terms with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell in free agency. The focus was then on adding two-way players with the team’s mid-level exceptions being used on Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince.

As a result, the Lakers have their deepest roster in a long time with expectations being sky high going into the 2023-24 season.

The expectations defensively, in particular, for Darvin Ham’s squad are very high as Hachimura recently stated that he believes L.A. can be the top unit in the league, via Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune:

“For sure. We can for sure be a top team, top-three defensively. Offense too, of course. We got a lot of size with Jaxson here and Christian and everybody, we can guard 1-5. We can switch everything. We haven’t done it yet but I think we have a team to be the No. 1 defense in the league.”

Hachimura makes a good point about the Lakers’ ability to switch everything if they choose due to their versatility, particularly on the wing.

Good wing size is seemingly something the Lakers have always lack, although not anymore with the additions of Hachimura, Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish alongside LeBron James.

Ham has already committed to four of his starters being D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and James, which leaves one spot left open on the wing. It seems that Hachimura, Prince and Vanderbilt are competing for that spot although Ham has consistently been starting Prince in the preseason.

That seems to signal that Hachimura will come off the bench to start the year, which is a move that should allow him more scoring opportunities.

Vanderbilt not in danger of missing season opener with heel injury

Vanderbilt is perhaps the Lakers’ best defensive option to start, although they have not been able to see how that would look as he has missed the last three preseason games with a heel issue.

Despite the injury though, recently reports indicate that it is not a serious issue and Vanderbilt is still expected to be ready for the season opener on Tuesday, Oct. 24 against the Denver Nuggets.

