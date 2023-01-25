Rui Hachimura Explains What He Will Bring To Lakers

New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura has an excellent opportunity to showcase his talents with his new team. The stage and lights that come with being a member of the Los Angeles Lakers is unlike any other in the NBA and the soon-to-be 25 year old brings a lot to the table.

Hachimura is a capable scorer at all levels and has the physical skill set to be a good defender as well. But one thing that can often be difficult when a player is traded mid-season is building that chemistry with your new team. But there are some familiar faces here in purple and gold that should make that transition a bit easier for the newest Laker.

“I played with Russ, Troy [Brown Jr] and then TB,” Hachimura said at his introductory press conference. “I played with TB for two years, I played with Russ for like one year, but I learned a lot of things from him that year, and he helped me a lot in my game and stuff. So yeah, I’m so excited to be back with those guys and then play with playing here. We already have a chemistry, so I think it’s gonna be great.”

These are the types of things that many don’t think about when a player is traded. Knowing the tendencies and nuances of your teammates, where they like the ball and their favorite spots on the court are things that come with time. But because Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant are already familiar with him, it should speed up that process.

As for how he will fit with this Lakers roster, Hachimura has no concerns about it. “I think for me, I think I can shoot the ball from three and midrange. I can attack the rim,” Hachimura added. “Even off the ball, cutting and stuff is good for me. And yeah, I can get a rebound and pushing the ball and stuff. So I can do a lot of stuff. And I think this can be great.”

The ability to play off the ball will be the most crucial for Hachimura’s success. There will be times when he can create for himself, but with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, he will rarely be the primary option. But that should create a ton of easy opportunities and open shots that he simply has to convert.

This has a chance to be a real positive both for the Lakers and Hachimura himself as his skillset seemingly fits exactly what the Lakers have been missing this year.

Lakers intend to re-sign Rui Hachimura this offseason

But this is not simply a one-year move for the Lakers as Hachimura is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this offseason. And the Lakers plan on keeping him around.

The latest reports suggest that the Lakers traded for Hachimura with the intention of re-signing him this offseason. The fact that he will be a restricted free agent gives the Lakers the ability to match any contract offer he receives, but the team clearly sees him as a piece for both the present and future.

